The annual Lighthouse Century Bicycle Ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 22, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Approximately 1,200 riders will use portions of the state highway system in the following locations:
- State Route 1 from north of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse to the Interchange with State Route 41 in Morro Bay.
The non-competitive ride will also include a portion of Hwy. 46 west between State Route 1 and Dover Canyon Road.
Electronic message boards will be posted alerting motorists to "Share the Road" with cyclists. Motorists can expect minimal delays.
Caltrans reminds motorists to be aware of these cyclists and any support vehicles.
For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm