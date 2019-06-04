Assemblyman should have time to talk state
Every year I attend Legislative Days in Sacramento. The California Special Districts Association (CSDA) proposes various bills to be opposed or supported. CSDA asked members to support Assembly Constitutional Amendment No. 1 by Aquiar-Curry.
This Amendment was to be placed on the ballot to roll back the 2/3 vote protection needed to pass special taxes and parcel fees. CSDA ask that I support this proposed bill; I voted to oppose such action, as state taxes are already too high.
CSDA staff then asked membership to oppose Senate Bill No. 13. This bill would prohibit local agencies from imposing prohibitive impact and development fees on ADU’s (Accessory Dwelling Units) under 750 square feet and limit fees charged to larger ADU’s. This proposed bill would hurt the building of individual granny houses and add to our state’s critical housing shortages. I voted to support rather than oppose Senate Bill No. 13. I will not support adding more taxes when our state is sitting on a $21 billion dollar surplus.
Our past Assemblyman, Katcho Achadjian, was always available to meet with CSDA members to discuss state affairs. For the past two years our current Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has been unavailable to meet with our teams. His staff has been sent out annually to meet and greet with us explaining that, “Mr. Cunningham was just too busy.”
This type of indifference causes concern as the voters did not elect his staff to office.
I believe we need another Katcho.
Dr. Bob Blair
Arroyo Grande