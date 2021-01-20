Hanford Councilwoman-elect Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time interior designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the board of directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018) and co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the executive committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an at-large representative.