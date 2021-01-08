Hancock College debuts 'Hancock Conversations' podcast

A new podcast from Hancock College is available for listening after nearly a year of production, according to a college spokesman.

"Hancock Conversations," the college's first-ever podcast, features conversations with students, community members, staff, faculty and administrators who are making a difference, according to spokesman Chris McGuinness.

Hosted by Superintendent and President Kevin G. Walthers, the podcast includes interviews recorded in person in early 2020 as well as remote interviews completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This podcast celebrates the stories of the very inspiring people who have helped make Hancock the unique and vibrant hub for learning that it is today,” Walthers said. “They come from a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences, but they all share a passion for making their community a better place."

The first episode, released Tuesday, features college trustee Hilda Zacarias as she discusses her passion for social justice and her work on the college board, McGuinness said.

New episodes will be released on the first and third Tuesday of each month, with upcoming episodes featuring former college presidents, a 1950s alumna, a longtime instructor and many others.

Episodes are available on Spotify and via Apple Podcasts, and through the college website at hancockcollege.edu/podcast.

