The Cypress Ridge Residents’ Golf Club hosted its 15th annual Grossi Golf Tournament at Cypress Ridge with proceeds benefiting cancer care services at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
The tournament has supported cancer services at AGCH for several years, which is decided by an annual majority vote among Cypress Ridge Residents’ Golf Club members. This was the most successful tournament yet, with help from the Cypress Ridge Women’s Golf Club as a major sponsor. The event raised $9,400 in support of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial, emotional, and diagnostic support to local cancer patients in need.