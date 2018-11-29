Now that Thanksgiving is over with, hopefully everybody is in the mood to return to the Farmers Market and stock up with some more locally grown produce, We see the same pattern during each holiday no matter when it is in the year.
People come to the market before a holiday and buy like crazy, and then the week after they all stay home since there are so many leftovers around. Here's hoping your leftovers are over with, and you need to stock up.
It's been good to see that the rains have finally started. Hopefully we will continue to see more as the weeks go by. The timing has been good as I am in the middle of planting the garlic crop for next year. The orange trees will be really happy as well. They absorb a lot of water through their leaves, so when it rains the fruit plumps up really well.
Speaking of oranges, we should see the first of the Satsuma mandarins this week. They have been slower than normal in maturing this year due to the weird weather we have had since the beginning of summer. I should still have the Clementines for another week or two, but their season is just about at an end. The other oranges -- Navels and Valencias -- are still going strong and will be around for awhile.
The limes and lemons are also continuing, and in fact seem to be getting stronger each week. I'm still waiting for the pineapple guavas to start up, again the weather has not been kind. And, surprise, I've noticed that some of the blood oranges are starting to turn color.
We still have a tomato crop coming to market as well as local strawberries. Both, however, may be affected by the rains. If it's light there should be no problems, but if it's heavy the ground may have to dry out for a week before they can be picked again. The winter weather is perfect for winter crops however. So you should begin to see plenty of lettuces (other than Romaine) as well as this year's crops of kale, broccoli and cauliflower.
Someone new at the market is a knife sharpener. He is attending several markets in the area, and seems to be doing quite well. So bring your dull blades to the market and have them worked on.
The Nipomo Farmers Market can be found each Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the parking lot in front of Trilogy. See ya.