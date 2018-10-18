If you have been paying attention at the farmers markets over the last few weeks you might have noticed a gradual reduction in the number and variety of fruits coming to us from the Valley. And the Nipomo market this last weekend saw the end of the road for them for this year.
Robert had been warning everybody about what was about to happen for several weeks, but still it was sad to see the end of the nectarines, peaches, and plums. But we can expect to see him return in May of next year, just as he has done in the past.
This change is just another example of the growing cycle we see every year, summer's produce gives way to autumn's bounty which then gives way to the winter garden.
And out in the field we are preparing the ground for what is to come. We have to remove the remains of the summer crops along with all the accumulated weeds, then cultivate the ground and add some compost to feed the new crops. And finally get the seed in the ground so as to get ready for a new season. This year I have the added chore of eliminating as many ground squirrels as possible so that there will be a crop to harvest next year.
Now you don't have to wait until next year to visit the Nipomo farmers market, we still have plenty of produce available. Much of the citrus you will see all year long. Both the lemons and limes are doing good. The limes had their usual summertime slump, but they are recovering nicely with a lot of green ones at the moment.
There are a few yellow ones, but they will really start to show up in abundance in December. Both the Navel and Valencia oranges are going strong. However the Blood oranges are done for this year, and we will have to wait until February to see their return. The figs were very late in getting started this year, but they are now going full on. And the good news is they are all being sold.
We still have plenty of strawberries for all who want them, as well as a good supply of tomatoes. Speaking of food supply, there were five different kinds of peppers at the last market ranging from sweet to mighty hot and everything in between. There were no eggplant yet, but they should be coming soon. You can fill out your bag with carrots, onions, squash, and cucumbers. Something for everybody.
So be sure to come on by the Nipomo farmers market this and every Sunday at Trilogy. We are located in the parking lot and are open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. See ya.