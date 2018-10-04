We are now officially into fall, and yet it really hasn't seemed to make much of a difference in life on the farm. The lack of sunlight early in the morning means that you can't get out and go to work as early as you did two months ago, but that isn't really much of a hindrance. We will be seeing a gradual change in the crops at the market as the summer vegetables start to fade out and are replaced with the usual winter crops.
Of course the question on everybody's lips involves rain rather than crops. We need to know how much we can expect, and when it's going to get here. I think that it is just too early to tell, but I do know we need a lot more than we got last year. We have had a strange summer when it has come to the temperatures we've had, but the real stress has been the lack of rain last winter. If we could go back to what we had two years ago I would be real happy.
Still, no matter what the rain is going to be this year, we still have a Farmers Market every week here in Nipomo. This last week saw the end of the avocados for this year (I did warn you). On the other hand we saw the arrival of the first of the figs, finally. They showed up about a month late due to the weird summer weather, but they finally made it. The trees look loaded so we should do well for the season. I sold all I brought and expect to do the same each week.
The blood oranges are another crop that is on its way out. I guess a couple more weeks for them, then we wait until next February. The Navel, Valencia, and Mandarin oranges are all doing great with no end in sight. The limes have recovered from their summertime slump, and are again increasing with each passing week. And as always there are plenty of lemons. They never seem to run out.
The fruits are running out for this year. Robert seems to think that he will have some for the next two or three weeks, so getting to the market while you can is recommended. This last week he had plums, nectarines, peaches and grapes. Get 'em while you can. This year's strawberries are closing out for now, but the new planting is just around the corner. The tomatoes are looking real good as are all the peppers. You can also get some really sweet onions, carrots, or squash if that's what's on your shopping list.
So remember to check out the Nipomo Farmers Market. We are open each Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and can be found in the parking lot at Trilogy Central Coast.