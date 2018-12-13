Well, all good things come to an end. After 18 years, the Nipomo Farmers Market will be closing for good at the end of the year. Over the last couple of years it has become harder and harder to get both vendors and customers to participate. While the markets in larger cities are still going strong, the ones located in the smaller towns have been having a tough time of it, and one by one they have been shutting down. On the customer side, the increase of home delivery of foods by mega corporations has been a major thorn in the side of local producers.
All of the vendors will continue to participate at other local Farmers Markets. You will be able to see all of us at one or another of the markets between Arroyo Grande and Lompoc. So take a trip some time and say howdy. But you don't have to go just yet. Between now and the end of the year we will still be setting up shop at our usual location.
In fact, you will be able to see some new items at the market. This is the time of the year when the Satsuma mandarins start to show up on the table. This last week was the first time they were at the market this year, and you will be able to find them through the end of the year. Another new item is the pineapple guavas. They have gotten a very late start this year, but they are finally here. The crop seems to be small, but they are around. So are the limes, lemons, and Valencia oranges, so check them out as well.
We still have a good supply of summer vegetables as well. There are tomatoes from Santa Maria, as well as sweet and hot peppers. Normally there wouldn't be any zucchini available at this time of the year, but that is not the case this year. Still plenty to be had, and still going strong. Winter vegetables include spinach, lettuce and snap peas.
The knife sharpener has been doing great business ever since he showed up. So bring your knives and have them taken care of between now and the end of the year.
Don't miss the Nipomo Farmers Market at Trilogy on Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Good-bye!!