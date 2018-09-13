I had already decided on the subject for this column before I got to the Farmers Market last Sunday, and when I got there I discovered that other growers were doing the same thing I was -- getting ready for next year. That's right, here we are in the peak harvest season, and we are already starting the process of preparing for the next growing year.
Most crops are in the ground for months before they are picked and brought to the Farmers Market. All those strawberries, broccoli, kale, and lettuce that you buy during the first part of the new year need to be prepared now. At this time this means buying seeds, or preparing to purchase transplants for planting over the next couple of months. As the present crops are being harvested and finally disked into the ground, we need to be getting ready for the crops for next year.
For organic growers the fall is a big time of the year for preparing the soil for the future. Mostly this involves building up the soil. The fall is the best time to be adding organic matter to the soil. This mainly means adding compost, manure or planting cover crops. You add these materials now so they can work their way into the soil over the winter, and be ready to be used by your crops next spring.
Luckily you don't have to wait until next year to visit the Nipomo Farmers Market, and get a whole bunch of great fruits and vegetables. Robert is still bringing a variety of different fruits from Fresno. This last week he had peaches, nectarines, plums, and grapes on his table. They will be on display through the rest of this month, but the season is winding down. So if you want some great tasting fruits in your diet you need to get to the market in the near future.
Here in Nipomo we have plenty of avocados still, but they too are coming to the end for this year. I think they will last until the end of September. I'll keep you posted. The limes have been in very short supply for the last month, but they are showing signs of recovering to their regular amounts, and there are plenty on the trees for the future. Of course the lemons have been going strong all year, and shown no signs of tapering off.
When it comes to the vegetables there are plenty to choose from. The tomato crop is strong despite the squirrels. The same goes for the tomatillos and peppers. We still have onions, carrots, green beans, and strawberries. Come and get your fill.
So remember to set aside some time each Sunday for a visit to the Nipomo Farmers Market. You can find us each Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Trilogy Central Coast.