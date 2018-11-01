As I've mentioned in the past, buying the right crops in the right season is the best way to go about keeping yourself supplied with good tasting veggies. It seems as if a number of buyers have taken the message to heart. This last market there were any number of customers specifically asking for wintertime veggies. I heard requests for broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, and kale. All of these veggies are in the ground now, and should be at the market in the next couple of weeks.
The weather pattern this year has made the growing and picking pattern of many vegetables and citrus a little bit odd. The cool weather at the beginning of summer delayed the development of many plants, and resulted in many crops being picked later than normal. And that little bit of rain at the beginning of October managed to mess up the strawberry crop for a week or so. But then, Mother Nature is always fickle and we just have to make do with what we get.
Now for the future. I hope we have some serious rain this year. The lack of rain over these last six or seven years is really having an impact on local agriculture. I've noticed several locations that are no longer being farmed as well as orchards that have been abandoned or turned over to development. A wet winter wouldn't solve the problem, but it will be a step in the right direction.
Still you don't have to wait until next year to get your veggies at the Nipomo Farmers Market. There is always a good supply of strawberries from Santa Maria each week as well as plenty of tomatoes from the same location. The first of the brasicas have shown up in the form of Brussels sprouts with other members of the family arriving in the next couple of weeks. Rounding out the veggies last week were several different type of summer squash, carrots, tomatillos, and some hot peppers.
The figs were one of the items that were late in arriving, but they are well into their cycle, and there are plenty available each week. The pineapple guavas are another crop that is late, and while they aren't here yet, they should be arriving over the next couple of weeks. The lemons, limes and oranges are at the market on a year-round basis, so all you have to do is show up and pick your fill. At the moment, most of the limes are green, but they should yellow out very soon.
So remember to set aside some time each Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and pay a visit to the Nipomo Farmers Market. We are located in the parking lot at Trilogy and are happy to serve.