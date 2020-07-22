Fourth inmate at SLO County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Fourth inmate at SLO County jail tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making them the fourth to become infected with the disease, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

The inmate was symptomatic on Tuesday and was immediately isolated from other inmates, Cipolla said, adding their test result came back positive on Wednesday. 

All inmates in the exposed housing units are being tested and are being monitored for symptoms.

Four deputies also have tested positive for the coronavirus, including three correctional deputies and one patrol deputy, with all of them recovering, said Cipolla, who added no one has been hospitalized. 

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 16, 2020.

If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.

Phone Number: 805-681-4142          Fax Number: 805-681-5346

Email: tet2425@sbsheriff.org

Click here , to leave an anonymous tip

1 of 10

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News