Difference-makers: Dwight MacDonald didn't waste any of his 33 years at Lucia Mar

Did Dwight MacDonald enjoy his job as athletic director in the Lucia Mar Unified School District?
That simple question can draw out a complex answer.
For one, MacDonald says his during 33 years at LMUSD, with 27 of those as an athletic director at Arroyo Grande and Nipomo High, going to work never felt like a job.
"I enjoyed my job here at AGHS. It wasn't like a job, it was something I enjoyed doing," MacDonald said in 2019 as he was being inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame. "We had great coaches, great student-athletes and I always enjoyed coming to work."
MacDonald was hired as a teacher in the district in 1984 and was named athletic director at Arroyo Grande in 1990. He retired after the 2016-17 school year and was inducted into Arroyo Grande's Hall of Fame in 2019. MacDonald has been selected as one of the area's 'Difference-makers' as part of a series from the Santa Maria Times highlighting those who left a lasting impact on area athletics.
MacDonald certainly did that. He spearheaded the large movement area schools made in 2018 when 13 high schools transitioned from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
"We initiated the move among the 13 schools in the section that went with us," MacDonald said. "We met as a group and 13 schools were willing to go. Arroyo Grande was always in favor of it, basically because of all the travel we had to do in the CIF playoffs, all the classroom time kids miss and all the classroom time the teachers miss.
"Our demographics on the Central Coast, as far as I'm concerned, are more aligned with the Central Section."
Nearly all high schools in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo that switched CIF sections have enjoyed the changes that move brought on, including more balanced competition and less travel.
"I think it's been a great move for the 13 schools in our area," MacDonald said in 2019. "If you look at it and see how much success all the schools have had -- they're making deep runs in the playoffs -- it wouldn't have happened in the Southern Section."
During MacDonald's time at Arroyo Grande, the Eagles asserted themselves as the area's top athletic program. The Eagles produced CIF championships in team sports and individual competitions, countless Division I athletes and even an Olympic gold medalist.
Every year, McDonald would track what were called the sweepstakes, charting how many league championships or second- or third-place finishes each school in the league had in each sport. MacDonald didn't quite gloat about his school annually dominating that informal competition, but there was a clear timbre of satisfaction in his voice when sharing the results.
MacDonald himself coached the Eagles to a CIF Southern Section title in girls basketball in 2011-12, the only CIF title for the school in that sport. Back in 2019, MacDonald didn't see himself coaching again, but didn't fully rule it out either.
"I would never say never, but it's not something I'm looking to do," MacDonald said then. "I wouldn't say it's an itch to get out, but I do enjoy the interaction and developing athletes. I did enjoy coaching quite a bit."
When asked what he enjoyed the most about his time as athletic director, MacDonald couldn't nail one aspect down.
"I enjoyed pretty much everything. The one thing that was the most fun about the job, and the most rewarding, was the daily interaction with the coaches and the daily interaction with the athletes," MacDonald said. "Then watching the athletes improve, excel in the classroom and the athletic fields and, then, for so many of them to go onto the next level and to follow them and see how well they've done.
"I can't really pick out any one thing, there's quite a few days that stand out, but all the memories are generalized."
