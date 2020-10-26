Central Coast Classic: When Arroyo Grande and Atascadero met on a Saturday afternoon

The 2014 showdown between the Arroyo Grande and Atascadero football teams was a memorable one.
The Eagles pulled away late for a 35-21 win over Atascadero, then a PAC 5 League rival.
Junior running back Alex Cecchi carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
"Our offensive line was incredible and our coaches prepared us well," Cecchi said after that game.
We are in the last two days of voting! Be sure to vote and share this poll with your friends, family or booster groups to get the vote out.
Arroyo Grande quarterback Sawyer May, then a sophomore, completed 13-of-16 passes for 135 yards. Senior Sam Coleman was May's top target Saturday, grabbing seven passes for 94 yards.
The Eagles were able to limit Atascadero's Marc Martin, one of the most productive runners in the area, at the time. Martin, who missed some time in the second half with an apparent leg injury, carried the ball 20 times for 107 yards, respectable numbers to be sure, but far off his season averages.
A good matchup, sure enough.
But what makes that game so memorable? Well, it was played on Nov. 1, 2014. That's a Saturday. And it was played in the afternoon.
It was not originally scheduled to go down that way.
The sequence of events that led to an oddball Saturday afternoon game in November began the night before on Friday, Oct. 31. Halloween Friday nights usually have an ominous feel anyways and things can become a bit stranger at a football game.
Halloween of 2014 was no different at Arroyo Grande High. The game between the Eagles and Hounds was originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., but the start time was moved back to 7:30 p.m. when Fox Sports West picked up the game to be streamed live online.
Player of the Decade: Infographic
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 8 Heather Madrigal
Beebe earned the No. 1 seed after she averaged 20.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game during her junior season. She led the Knights to two CIF Southern Section title and a state title. She missed her senior season with an ACL injury and then signed with Stanford.
Beebe scored 1,423 points in just three seasons and had a legitimate shot at a 2,000-point career.
Madrigal was in the same class as Beebe and they spent the first three years of their high school careers together at St. Joseph.
Madrigal then transferred to Arroyo Grande for her senior season and helped the Eagles win their first CIF-SS title in girls basketball in 2011-12. She finished her career with four total CIF titles (Southern Section and state) and a 48-0 mark in league games. She played at Cal Poly.
No. 1 Aly Beebe vs. No. 8 Heather Madrigal
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 7 Syenna Ramirez
Herlihy, the No. 2 seed will face Ramirez. Herlihy is currently playing at Santa Clara. She earned the Times' All-Area MVP award as a junior and was also the 2016 San Luis Obispo County Player of the Year. She averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande.
At Santa Clara, Herlihy redshirted in 2016-17 and has grown into a starting role the last two seasons, averaging over 10 points and 7 rebounds a game. Herlihy earned All-West Coast Conference honors the last two years.
Ramirez scored over 1,300 points in her career.
As a senior, she averaged over 17 points a game and culminated her prep career with a 427-point season. Ramirez starred at Hancock after her St. Joseph days.
No. 2 Ashlyn Herlihy vs. No. 7 Syenna Ramirez
No. 3 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 6 Erin Jenkins
Flowers won a state title at St. Joseph during that 2010-11 season. She would go on to score over 1,400 points in her St. Joseph career while also providing the Knights with elite defense and rebounding. As a senior in the 2013-14 season, she averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
Flowers played at Akron after high school.
Jenkins was named All-Area MVP in back-to-back seasons at Cabrillo. During her senior season, she averaged 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Jenkins scored 1,779 total points during her Cabrillo career, which spanned 111 games. She averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Jenkins plays at Northwest Nazarene University in Idaho.
No. 3 Kaitlyn Flowers vs. No. 6 Erin Jenkins
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap
Cooks played four years at Washington State after starring at Righetti. As a junior, Cooks averaged 17.2 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game.
In her senior year, Cooks was named the PAC 7 League MVP as she averaged 21.7 points per game and 12 rebounds in league play.
She led the Warriors to the quarterfinals of the playoffs averaging 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She also earned All-CIF honors.
Dunlap played at CSU San Bernardino and Cal Lutheran after winning a state title at St. Joseph. During her senior season, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.7 points, 3.0 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights went 19-9.
You can vote online through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Vote on all three of our sites: santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
No. 4 Mariah Cooks vs. No. 5 Tatiana Dunlap
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!