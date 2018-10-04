Camp Fire Central Coast of California has been served a 60-day notice to vacate its Pismo Beach house location due to a settlement within the donor's trust. Camp Fire has benefited from low rent for these past 15 years.
The nonprofit youth development organization is seeking leads from members of the community. The ideal location would have office and meeting space of 500 square feet or less. It appears the group needs to be in a new location by Thanksgiving. All leads are helpful since we have less than 60 days to find a new location and physically move.
Since 1935 Camp Fire Central Coast of California has connected children and teens with opportunities to find their spark and shape their world. Our longevity represents generations of impacted lives, and is evidence of our vibrant relationship with generous partners, such as Santa Barbara Foundation, Janssen Foundation, City of Arroyo Grande, Rabobank, Santa Maria Rotary, Arbonne, Woods Family Foundation, Mankins Foundation, Sharkey Foundation, Brisco Foundation, Central Coast Funds for Children, SLO Sheriff Association and many additional organizations and individuals who share our desire to light the fire within the lives of young people from all walks of life.
Our council offers Camp Tacanneko, our daycamp - Camp Natoma, our weeklong overnight camp, afterschool clubs and teen leadership groups that meet once weekly, and a community hiking program. This summer we collaborated with Cuesta College to provide the first ever Junior College for Kids, which was well received.
In Camp Fire, young people lift their voice and discover who they are. With Camp Fire, children and youth are making a positive impact through community service projects like helping children affected by cancer, prevention of animal abuse or neglect, beach clean-up, homeless outreach and more.
For more information call (805) 773-5126 or go to campfirecentralcoast.org.