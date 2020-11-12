Cal Poly Signs five wrestlers, two transfers from Fresno State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly wrestling head coach Jon Sioredas has announced the signings of five student-athletes, including a pair of transfers from Fresno State, to either a National Letter of Intent or Financial Aid Agreement.
Two are from California high schools -- two-time state meet qualifier Jed Campos of Del Oro High School in Loomis and state place winner Tiger Ortiz of Calvary Chapel High School in Santa Ana.
Abe Hinrichsen, a three-time state placer from Washington Community High School in Washington, Ill., also signed Wednesday.
The pair of Fresno State transfers are Adam Kemp of William Fremd High School in Palatine, Ill., and Lawrence Saenz of Vacaville High School. Both will transfer to Cal Poly in time for Winter Quarter and will be eligible to wrestle in the 2020-21 season as redshirt sophomores.
Fresno State announced on Oct. 16 that it was dropping wrestling at the end of the current academic year due to the financial impacts of COVID-19. The Bulldogs reinstated wrestling in time for the 2017-18 season after an 11-year hiatus.
The signing period for all sports except football opened Wednesday and ends August 1.
Campos placed fifth at 152 pounds in the state finals last February after claiming first place in the CIF-Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet. He earned a spot on the Sacramento Bee's All-Metro First Team and is a two-time CIF-Sac-Joaquin Section division champion. Campos also qualified for the state meet in 2019 following a fifth-place Masters Meet finish. He is projected to wrestle at 165 pounds at Cal Poly.
Ortiz, from Yorba Linda, placed eighth in the state finals at 113 pounds in February after a second-place CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet finish. Ortiz also claimed the 2020 Orange County League title at 113 and earned a spot on the All-Orange County First Team as selected by the Orange County Register. He recently earned a national title in the 2020 Folkstyles at Iowa and likely will wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds at Cal Poly.
Hinrichsen has compiled a 124-20 record and three state meet finishes in three varsity seasons at Washington Community High. He was 40-4 en route to a second-place state placing at 106 pounds as a freshman, 46-6 on his way to a fourth-place state finish at 113 as a sophomore and 38-10 for another fourth-state state meet finish at 120 as a junior. He has led the Panthers to four consecutive state 2A Division dual meet championships and Washington also has claimed 11 straight Mid-Illini Conference titles. A three-time league champion, Hinrichsen also is a Fargo Cadet freestyle and two-time Greco Roman All-American, claimed eighth place in the 2019 Marines USA Wrestling Greco Roman nationals in the 16-and-under division. He will wrestle at 125 or 133 pounds at Cal Poly.
Kemp was 4-4 in open tournaments during his freshman season at Fresno State and compiled a 17-14 overall mark as a redshirt freshman last year, including an 8-8 record in dual meets. A fifth-place finisher int he Big 12 Conference Championships at 165 pounds, Kemp's wins included 14 decisions, one major decision and a pair of forfeits. He was ranked as high as No. 26 in the NCAA Division I Coaches Panel rankings. At William Fremd High, Kemp placed fifth at 160 pounds in the 2018 Illinois state finals and qualified for the state meet in 2017 as well. His father, Lee Kemp, won three NCAA titles for Wisconsin from 1976-78 and World Championships in 1978, 1979 and 1982 and is in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Adam will wrestle at 165 pounds at Cal Poly.
Saenz qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championships at 133 pounds after a sixth-place Big 12 Conference placing and finished his redshirt freshman season at Fresno State with a 17-14 record. Among his wins were four falls, one technical fall, three major decisions and nine decisions. Saenz was 15-5 with six falls in open tournaments during his freshman season, winning the Bill Musick Open title at 141 and posting a 5-1 mark at the Roadrunner Open. At Vacaville High, Saenz was a four-time state meet qualifier, finishing second at 138 pounds as a senior in 2018 and fourth, also at 138, as a junior in 2017. He was a two-time Freak Show Champion, California USA Freestyle state champion and USA Wrestling Folkstyle All-American. Saenz is expected to wrestle at 141 pounds at Cal Poly.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
