Fire crews from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire are fighting a structure fire in the 700 block of Phoebe Street in Nipomo.

Crews reported that all occupants had safely evacuated the residence and that they were attempting to contain the fire burning inside, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The cause and size of the fire remains unknown at this time, along with extent of damages.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

