Brushpoppers Riding Club, a Central Coast institution forced to sell its home in 2004 to make way for a community school, may be making a comeback. On Saturday, riders gathered for the first Brushpoppers Gymkhana in nearly a decade, and new volunteers are taking the reins.
“The club pretty much went silent after we lost that property and weren’t able to develop the property we bought because of county fees. Recently, some club members decided they wanted to try to revive it, see how much response we get, how much participation is out there, see if there are people willing to put in the effort to get it going again,” said Jeff Bell, the club’s president for the past decade.
Saturday’s event was the first in a four-part buckle series open to the public both to provide a family friendly, fun event, and to gauge community interest in developing a new home arena. The remaining shows will be held June 15, July 27 and Aug. 31. More details are available on the club’s Facebook page.
“I’m committed to pushing this forward and seeing where it goes. There aren’t a lot of other places around to meet other horse people. Brushpoppers had a lot of community involvement when it was going strong. I’d like to see the club going again, selling the property we can’t develop, using the profits from that to maybe come into a home arena, maybe not. It takes a lot of work to maintain a property. We have to have people who want to put in the effort. We’re hoping these events give us some idea who really wants to get involved,” Bell said.
The Brushpoppers Riding Club incorporated in 1965 as a family-friendly, nonprofit riding club. Through donations and volunteer efforts, it built its arena at 1065 Highway 1 on five acres leased from the city of Arroyo Grande. The facility was used for generations for friendly get togethers, after-school rides, gymkhanas, roping, team penning, riding lessons and as a staging area for riding on the Nipomo Mesa trail system.
“Members could ride there whenever they wanted to, use it for whatever they wanted to use it for,” Bell said.
The club members also competed at other venues, participated in special events including parades and community fundraisers.
In the early 1970s, Brush Poppers competed with Vandenberg Saddle Club and River Bed Riders in an annual Pony Express Race & Gymkhana, a multiday fundraising event for children with disabilities in Santa Maria, Lompoc and San Luis Obispo.
Brushpoppers Arena was also made available to other organizations for special events such as the Arroyo Grande Central Coast Treasure Hunters Association Annual Treasure Hunt. And it held such a warm place in people’s hearts that it was mentioned at special events like the 90th birthday of Arroyo Grande’s Carl Grieb and in Moreen Shannon’s 2014 obituary.
In 2000, when the city of Arroyo Grande put the property up for sale, Brushpoppers replaced its lease with a winning bid, gaining what they believed was full control of the club’s future.
Shortly after, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education announced plans to acquire the site for construction of a community school as an option to the alternative high school right next door.
“They were going to give us a deal where they’d get us into the Nipomo Regional Park where the old arena was, but there was a lot of controversy about having horses in the park, so we had to back out of that. When we said we didn’t want to sell, they said they were taking it from us,” Bell said.
Unleashing the power of eminent domain, the forced sale was arranged through arbitration.
In June 2004, the club lost its home, and Mesa View Community School had a new one.
Two years later, Brushpoppers found and purchased a parcel on Fowler Lane only to learn that $20,330 in county fees and Caltrans requirements to make upgrades nearly a mile away on Highway 1 were too costly.
“We continued operations running events at leased facilities until 2011. The club pretty much dissipated at that point. We’ve had the parcel that we really can’t develop, and the club on paper, but there was no activity until this year,” Bell said.
Fresh, new volunteers were stepping up, like Krystie Hinkle of Arroyo Grande who headed up this gymkhana at an arena in Oceano donated for the day by Vickie and Pat Cardoza.
“I think a neighborhood arena is important to our community. If I can help to provide a place where families can ride any time, like we did when we were kids, have a safe place, I’m willing to put in the energy,” said Hinkle, who also serves as secretary on Brushpoppers' board of directors.
She is joined on the board by Vice President Randy Price, Treasurer Manda Weibe, Vickie Cardoza, and Alan Biggs. Weibe and Price both grew up riding at Brushpoppers, said Bell whose own children were raised riding with the club.
“Horses are like a magnetic field for me. As much as I know I shouldn’t have them because they take so much time and cost too much, I could never give them up. It’s been that way for me since I was 3 and we moved into a house where our neighbors had horses. Brushpoppers provides an outlet for kids like I was. I want to help with that, and I’d like other people to help us make that happen,” Hinkle said.
“Why can’t every city have a neighborhood arena like Atascadero has in (Paloma Creek Park)? Where anyone can become a member and use it at their own leisure. Why not? For me, it’s for the community. I want it to be there for other kids, and so when I have kids, they have a place to go ride,” Hinkle said.
Bell is looking to that future, too, as he helps his 3-year-old grandchild climb on the back of a horse.