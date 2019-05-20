For all that the Santa Ynez Valley provides, an expansive bucolic lifestyle, prolific vineyards and plenty of room for livestock and horses to roam, it is also home to a less-talked about population of horses that can no longer be ridden for play or sport. Since 2007, Happy Endings Animal Sanctuary in Solvang has become a beacon for animals -- mostly horses -- in need of a place to call home and happily live out the rest of their days.