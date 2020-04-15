A teen in quarantine: Nipomo High junior captures her stay-at-home experience through song

Editor’s Note: Today we launch the series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic.”
By publishing these short vignettes, we aim to share the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast.
Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.
"Quarantine is hard when you just turned 17. It's hard to be the dancing queen, when you're living life behind a screen."
Sitting in her Nipomo home last week, high school junior Jadyn Oates used songwriting to synthesize her reflections on quarantining as a teenager, from not seeing friends for a month to losing her chance to lead in her school's production of "Chicago."
Oates, who is involved with theater and jazz band at Nipomo High, originally wrote her ukulele-accompanied tribute for a theater class assignment, not expecting it to receive much attention beyond her family.
"One of my assignments was to creatively express how quarantine was making us feel. I'm not a musician, I'm more of a singer, and I'm picking up ukulele," she said.
However, thanks to Facebook shares by relatives, a video of Oates' song filmed by her mother ended up being viewed thousands of times, with comments praising how she captured an experience shared by many teenagers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the poignancy of Oates' song is how it touches on disappointments, such as missing prom, beach days and long hugs from friends while also recognizing how these sacrifices provide a safer environment for everyone.
"I'm trying to smile, even if it's just once in a while, because quarantine is saving people I've never seen," she sings.
The 17-year-old said she hopes other people her age will be able to see the big picture and understand the importance of staying home despite the disappointments.
"A lot of teenagers right now aren't really listening to the quarantine thing, and I want people to realize it does suck, it doesn't feel like the best years of our lives, but it'll be shorter if we all just listen and stay inside," Oates said.
Despite the distance, she and her friends are still finding creative ways to make memories together.
"I’m very friend- and family-oriented, so not being able to see people has been the hardest for me," she said. "My friends and I have been making really big Zooms. Yesterday my girlfriends and I had a spa day over Zoom where we all did face masks."
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
