Letters to the Editor: WAMBO!, Election hinges on 2016's no-show voters, Learn from history, don't destroy it

Letters to the Editor: WAMBO!, Election hinges on 2016's no-show voters, Learn from history, don't destroy it

{{featured_button_text}}

WAMBO!

Wear a mask - back off! That’s what I want to say to the smartass ideologs who flaunt common sense public practices while a extremely infectious and deadly virus lurks everywhere in public.

The loose fitting masks that we are required don’t stop the virus in our breathing zone. They do substantially reduce viruses that we may exhale. And with a little distance, our chance of infecting someone else is low. So you COVID deniers, get a clue. Don’t infect other people. Wear a mask - back off! 

Larry Bishop

Buellton

Election hinges on 2016's no-show voters

It's a safe bet that every single person who lived along the coast of Japan during the tsunami in 2011 noticed there was lots of water in the neighborhood that didn't belong there.

Similarly, there's no way to miss the damage done by Trump to our Democracy, one example among many being his attacks on our responsible free press. With his personality disorder, daily lies, terrible appointments to important positions, and heartless handling of immigration, his failures could not be more obvious even to those who watch only Fox News.

Nevertheless, the recent average among several polls showed Biden only ahead by about seven points. In a civilized, humane society he should have been ahead by 30 or 40 points, given Trump's many obvious failures, personally and politically.

When about 40% of voters still approve of him despite everything, we see our generation is not made of the same stuff as Tom Brokaw's Greatest Generation, who fought to preserve the values expressed on the Statue of Liberty.

That not too far from half of us persist in supporting this immoral, unethical man who's desecrated a formerly revered Office of the Presidency of the United States tells us we are no longer the proud Democracy that the world has looked up to as the finest example of rule by the people.

The survival of the Democracy he's tried to destroy with his cries of "fake news," and in other ways, depends on the existence of a residue of intelligent, humane, and politically aware voters who did not show up in 2016, who will bestir themselves in November and cast their votes against this by far the worst President in history.

Jack Miles

Santa Maria

Learn from history, don't destroy it

In a recent editorial you said "Hitler was a major player in American history. Would you tolerate his statue in your hometown?"

How in the world could you compare having a statue of Hitler in an American town to those that are being torn down now. What a horrible comparison you were attempting to make. To suggest that having a statue of Hitler is the same as a American Civil War general is ridiculous.

I do think instead of destroying any Civil War statues maybe all being put in a museum of American history is the answer. We need to learn from history not destroy it. 

Carol Malin

Santa Maria

Thank you to workers wearing masks

Thank you to all of the retail, food service, and grocery store workers that are continuing to wear masks and social distance.

I expect it is very difficult to work a shift wearing a mask, and to continually be aware of the space between you and other people. It is reassuring to see most you are taking these guidelines seriously, and putting in the extra effort to be safe ... for yourself and for others around you.

And thank you to the owners and managers that make safety a priority. I’m sure it is exhausting to train, monitor, and re-enforce these rules. I imagine you have also had some tough situations with difficult employees and customers. But you understand how important these changes are to health and business.

It is encouraging to see the cooperation most people set forth to help #KeepEachOtherSafe. It is a sign we will be past this pandemic sooner, and better for it.

Mark Kozel

Santa Maria

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Four clubs hold joint meeting
Local News

Four clubs hold joint meeting

  • Contributed

In celebration of the cooperation, camaraderie and BService Above SelfC objectives, the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo held a Group 12 joint meeting in November.

+2
Rotary South small but mighty
Local News

Rotary South small but mighty

  • Diane Huie Balay/Rotarian

The petite president of Santa Maria Rotary South, Billie Jo Cravello, is much like the club she leads: smaller than some but possessing a mighty spirit.

+2
Lighting up Broadway
Local News

Lighting up Broadway

  • Glenn Wallace/Staff Writer

The lights of Broadway dazzled and awed Saturday night as the 2007 Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights gave the holiday season a grand introduction

Coastal Voices seeks new singers
Entertainment

Coastal Voices seeks new singers

  • Jennifer Iverson/Contributor

Dolores A. Doran, founder/director of Coastal Voices has announced openings for sopranos, altos, tenors and basses for the 2006-2007 season. Rehearsals are on Monday nights from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. at Saint Andrew United Methodist Church, 3945 South Bradley Road in Orcutt.

First Church celebrates first 50
Lifestyles

First Church celebrates first 50

  • Britt Fairchild / Features Writer

It might be one of the smaller churches in town, but First Church of God in Santa Maria has the heart of a congregation twice its size.

Council member resigns
Local News

Council member resigns

  • Elizabeth Rodriguez / Times Staff Writer

The tides of change continued in Guadalupe Wednesday when Herb Sanchez announced he was stepping down from his City Council seat for health reasons.

Mailbag

Those holiday trees again

I see that “Holiday Trees” has returned to Skyway and Highway 135. But, to be fair, it appears the sign refers to the name of the company, Orcutt Holiday Trees.

Mailbag

Fundraiser big success

Altrusa International Inc. of Santa Maria recently hosted the 19th Annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

Film Review Brothers
Movies

Film Review Brothers

  • Lorey Sebastian

In this film publicity image released by Lionsgate, Tobey Maguire, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal are shown in a scene from, "Brothers." (AP Photo/Lionsgate, Lorey Sebastian)

Mailbag

Great venue in Old Town

In our own little hamlet of Old Town Orcutt, we have the best little market ever. Mark and Wendy Steller have taken the mercantile and transformed it into an perfect one-top venue.

Mailbag

Fundraiser a big success

My family and I would like to share a heart-warming story with your readers regarding the kindness, generosity and can-do spirit of the fine people of Santa Maria.

Mailbag

Big mistake by Boehner

Sen. John Boehner (R-Ohio) unveiled his spiffy old Republican retread of a jobs program, left over from the failed Bush administration, when the U.S. lost millions of jobs and the economy and stock market crashed, heading toward a second Great Depression, in order to try to take attention aw…

Editorial

No more butts at the beach

Have you noticed, when you’re within a dozen or so feet of a smoker outdoors, the smoke seems to fly into your face — no matter which way the wind is blowing. It’s a complete violation of the laws of physics, but it happens.

Editorial

Putting pot in its place

Let’s face it, most Americans simply are not ready to accept marijuana as a bona fide medical treatment — at least not with regard to allowing pot dispensaries in their communities.

Local News

H1N1 claims another life in SB County

  • By Brian Bullock/Staff Writer

With the number of deaths attributed to the H1N1 virus in Santa Barbara County climbing to six this week, the Public Health Department has scheduled two vaccination clinics open to all residents.

Firefighters say farewell to a colleague
Local News

Firefighters say farewell to a colleague

  • By Raiza Canelon/Staff Writer

The gray rain clouds mirrored the somber emotions Thursday as the final alarm was rung for Dean Moore, a heavy-equipment operator with Santa Barbara County Fire Department, who died Nov. 29 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.

Crime and Courts

Two charged in Jesusita Fire case

  • By Samantha Yale Scroggin/Staff Writer

Two men whose brush-clearing efforts along a local trail allegedly sparked the devastating Jesusita Fire in May have been charged with misdemeanor violations of county codes, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Bell ringers: more need, less help
Local News

Bell ringers: more need, less help

  • By Sam Womack/Staff Writer

They’re not jingle bells or silver bells, but the ding-a-ling chime from Salvation Army bell ringers heralds the coming of Christmas just as effectively.

Sports

Sportswire

  • By the Times Staff

Santa Maria Mexico boys U10 wins Orcutt Soccer Classic

Optimist Tournament
Basketball

Optimist Tournament

  • Bryan Walton/Staff

Arroyo Grande High School point guard Michael Escobedo, right, crosses over against Santa Maria during Thursday night’s Optimist Tournament at Dr. Arthur James Gym in Arroyo Grande. Arroyo Grande went on to an 85-48 victory.

Beasley, Escobedo dazzle in AG win
Basketball

Beasley, Escobedo dazzle in AG win

  • By Dan Watson / Assistant Sports Editor /

Arroyo Grande boys basketball players Derick Beasley and Michael Escobedo couldn’t help but get a little flashy Thursday night.

Hancock hoops

Hancock hoops

  • Bryan Walton/Staff

Hancock College’s Brittany Garcia goes up for a shot against Las Positas’ Crystal Florida during Thursday night’s Bulldog Classic at Hancock’s Joe White Gymnasium in Santa Maria. Garcia nailed two key free throws to seal the Bulldogs’ 66-61 victory.

Garcia seals the deal for Bulldogs
College Sports

Garcia seals the deal for Bulldogs

  • By Kenny Cress / Sports Writer /

Brittany Garcia came through down the stretch Thursday night, so Hancock College’s women’s basketball team won its first game in its own tournament.

Righetti polo
High School

Righetti polo

  • Bryan Walton/Staff

Righetti High School’s Kaylie Monte (3) shoots over Lompoc High’s Kelly Fletcher (17) during Thursday afternoon’s non-league girls water polo match at Righetti. Monte scored three goals in Righetti’s 13-2 victory.

Warriors swim past Braves
High School

Warriors swim past Braves

  • By Brad Memberto / Sports Writer /

With two new head coaches, the Lompoc and Righetti girls water polo teams are still trying to get accustomed to changes in the learning curve.

Nipomo bball
High School

Nipomo bball

  • Photo by Phil Klein

Nipomo High School’s Missi Ramsey brings the ball upcourt against Cabrillo High during the Moriarty Enterprises Holiday Classic at San Luis Obispo High School on Thursday. Nipomo won the game 51-35.

Underwood paces Titans

Underwood paces Titans

  • By Kevin Klein / Sports Writer /

In the closing minutes of the Cabrillo/Nipomo girls basketball game, Cabrillo head coach Mark Tasch was yelling, “Anybody but her! Anybody but her!” from his side of the gymnasium.

Local News

Rain washes out Solvang Nativity Pageant

  • Staff report

The annual Nativity Pageant scheduled for tonight at Solvang's outdoor Festival Theater has been canceled because of rain, and this evening's Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band concert has been moved from tonight to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Solvang Park.

Lifestyles

Senior Calendar

If you have an item to list in this calendar, fax to Linda Olvera, 928-5657; e-mail lolvera@santa mariatimes.com or mail to Linda Olvera, PO Box 400, Santa Maria, CA 93456. Include time, date, address of event and contact phone number. Items must be received at least two weeks in advance of …

Food and Cooking

Cambria Winery takes top honors

  • Laurie Jervis/Wine Country

Another national wine magazine has announced its top wines of the year, and Cambria Winery was given top honors for its 2006 Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir.

Mailbag

It’s the takers vs. the makers

It is bothersome that young people would read letters like that sent by the recent writer who in his first paragraph suggested we should stop spending and raise taxes, and be convinced when they vote that he was right.

Editorial

Assembly’s top post lacks clout

  • Dan Walters/California Politics

Until legislative term limits changed the game, the speakership of the state Assembly was generally regarded as California’s second most powerful political office.

Editorial

Getting help for jobless is a priority

Weekends are for kicking back and relaxing, but for millions of Americans — including many of our neighbors here on the Central Coast — this is a good day to scour the Times’ classified pages and the Internet, searching for a job.

112809 Bell Ringers 4.jpg

112809 Bell Ringers 4.jpg

Ian Gonzaga/Staff Maurita Jaurequi, 62, of Salvation Army asks for donations outside of Spencers Market on Saturday in Santa Maria. 11/28/09

120809 AK Demi 1.JPG

120809 AK Demi 1.JPG

Bryan Walton/Staff Pioneer Valley student Demi Urias is one of a few local kids honored as awesome kids for making a difference. 12/8/09

121009 Moore Funeral 1.jpg

121009 Moore Funeral 1.jpg

Ian Gonzaga/Staff The ashes of Santa Barbara County Fire Heavy Equipment Operator, Dean Moore, are brought down from a tractor during the procession at his funeral on Thursday in Solvang. 12/10/09

Pet o the week SMVHS.jpg
Local News

Pet o the week SMVHS.jpg

Amy and Ali are two Dachshund mix females about 5 months old who weigh about 10 lbs each. They are adorable and very affectionate pups who are asking Santa for a new loving home for the holidays. How could you not love these two little girls? Amy and Ali are both spayed and fully vaccinat…

Pet of the Week
Local News

Pet of the Week

  • Contributed

Amy and Ali are two Dachshund mix females about 5 months old who weigh about 10 lbs. each. They are adorable and very affectionate pups who are asking Santa for a new loving home for the holidays. Amy and Ali are both spayed and fully vaccinated.  All of the animals available for adoption at…

121109_dapress_lc.jpg
Crime and Courts

121109_dapress_lc.jpg

Senior Deputy District Attorney Jerry Lulejian speaks about the Jesusita Fire charges at a press conference Friday morning in Santa Barbara. At right is Acting District Attorney Joshua Lynn. //Lara Cooper/Contributor

Local News

PG&E to study local wave-energy project

  • By Julian J. Ramos/Staff Writer

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Friday that it has inked an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to study the feasibility of a wave-energy project off the coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

121109 Toys for Tots 3.jpg
Local News

121109 Toys for Tots 3.jpg

Ian Gonzaga/Staff John and Vicki Mitchell donate some toys during the Toys for Tots cruise night at JR's Burgers in Santa Maria. 12/11/09

121109 Stuff the Bus 6.jpg
Local News

121109 Stuff the Bus 6.jpg

Jagar Wilsey, 11, above, vice president of the Dunlap K Kids Club, puts donations into the back of a school bus for the “Stuff the Bus” event at Ralph Dunlap School on Friday in Orcutt. Natasha Mengel, 11, below, president of the Dunlap K Kids Club, carries donations onto the bus. //Ian Go…

Optimist tourney

Optimist tourney

  • Bryan Walton/Staff

Edison power forward Robert Upshaw snatches a rebound during his team’s win over Arroyo Grande at the Optimist Tournament. Upshaw is a 6-foot, 10-inch sophomore for the Tigers.

Sports

A cold blast at Central Coast Classic

  • By Brad Memberto / Sports Writer /

School administrators were running around under big umbrellas — some in an open and very wet golf cart — trying to get a campus full of students safely from buses, vans and cars bringing soccer players.

Sports

Bulldogs on a roll

  • By Kenny Cress / Sports Writer /

Monterey Peninsula’s women’s basketball team beat Hancock College in Hancock’s tournament last year. The Bulldogs were looking to even the score Friday night.

SM bball
Sports

SM bball

  • Photo by Phil Klein

Santa Maria’s Abril Gonzalez dribbles past Bakersfield’s Magan Ansolabehere during a girls basketball game at the Moriarty Enterprises Holiday Classic at Morro Bay High School on Friday.

Youth movement
Sports

Youth movement

  • Kevin Klein / Sports Writer /

It’s been an adventure so far this year for Santa Maria girls basketball coach Courtney Cameron.

Lifestyles

Rotary members walked many different paths

  • Shirley Contreras/The Heart of the Valley

During the early 1920s, when Ed and Bess Rencher’s Café, at 115 W. Main St., was the favorite eating place of the town’s movers and shakers, businessmen gathered there to discuss politics, the economy and the welfare of Santa Maria.

Hmong celebrate New Year
Lifestyles

Hmong celebrate New Year

  • By Allie Kay Spaulding/Contributing Writer

The Hmong community of Lompoc celebrated the coming New Year on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Clarence Ruth Elementary School with festivities beginning in the morning with songs and speeches, followed by a free lunch prepared by the Hmong women.

Hmong celebrate New Year
Lifestyles

Hmong celebrate New Year

  • By Allie Kay Spaulding/Contributing Writer

The Hmong community of Lompoc celebrated the coming New Year on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Clarence Ruth Elementary School with festivities beginning in the morning with songs and speeches, followed by a free lunch prepared by the Hmong women.

Local

Business starts with a plan

  • Jeff York/Sound Advice

Many individuals have great ideas for businesses but can never get their business off the ground. The reason? No business plan.

Mailbag

Health care for everyone

One persistent myth still plagues progress toward meaningful health-care reform — the specter of a government takeover.

Mailbag

Keeping track of ag programs

On behalf of the Central Coast Immigration Reform group (CCIR), I would like to thank the many citizens for signing the petition asking the county ag commissioner to make a study as to feasibility of the H-2A Federal Ag Workers Program.

Mailbag

Bad placement of generator

To all neighbors to Pioneer Valley High School, especially older citizens, many with health problems, we have received letters stating Verizon Wireless desires to install a diesel emergency generator on the grounds of Pioneer Valley High.

Editorial

WMD greater threat than warming

  • Jay Ambrose/Commentary

Need something to worry about maybe 100 or 1,000 or 100,000 times more serious in the here and now than global warming, something that could kill more people in a jiffy than U.S. soldiers killed in World War II, something deemed next door to inevitable in the near, not distant future?

121109 Invocation Kee.jpg
Government and Politics

121109 Invocation Kee.jpg

  • Len Wood

The Rev. Robert Kee, pastor at Riverview Church of God, has helped force the issue of what type of language and content Lompoc City Council will accept during it’s traditional meeting invocations. //Len Wood/Staff

TRAUMA CENTER
Local News

TRAUMA CENTER

  • Phil Klein

Doctor Carsten Zieger, Director of the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Emergency Room, left, waits for RN Frances Wheeler and Doctor Kristopher Lyon on Friday at the ER in Arroyo Grande. //Phil Klein

The trauma of ‘us versus them’
Local News

The trauma of ‘us versus them’

  • By Mike Hodgson/Associate Editor

When it comes to developing a trauma plan for San Luis Obispo County, it isn’t a matter of one side versus another, as far as the San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Management Agency is concerned.

121009 SMHS Library 1.jpg
Education

121009 SMHS Library 1.jpg

Santa Maria High School principal, Craig Huseth, above, lifts his hands into the air as he presents the new library/multimedia learning center during its official opening Thursday in Santa Maria. Below, students check out the new computers as others look at the facility. //Ian Gonzaga/Staff

SM High’s old library given new face
Education

SM High’s old library given new face

  • By Brian Bullock/Staff Writer

When the library/cafeteria was built in 1954 at Santa Maria High School, it was on the only high school campus in a town, Ernest Hemingway won the Pulitzer Prize for literature and computers were only found in science-fiction movies.

121209 Orcutt Xmas 3.jpg
Local News

121209 Orcutt Xmas 3.jpg

Scouts and parents, above, wave to the crowd from the Boy Scouts Pack 93 float during the Orcutt Christmas Parade on Saturday. Below, 2009 Dream Girls USA Supreme Royalty Brooke Ogilvie waves to the crowd. //Ian Gonzaga/Staff

Cabrillo soccer
Sports

Cabrillo soccer

  • Ian Gonzaga/Staff

Lompoc and Cabrillo soccer players shake hands after their game at the Central Coast Classic Soccer Tournament finale at Huyck Stadium.

‘Soaker’ tourney concludes
Sports

‘Soaker’ tourney concludes

  • By Brad Memberto / Sports Writer /

The Santa Maria boys soccer team started off day two of the Central Coast Classic Soccer Tournament at Cabrillo High School Saturday very short-handed.

St. Joe basketball
Sports

St. Joe basketball

  • Photo by Phil Klein

Arroyo Grande’s Rachel Ventura tries to block St. Joseph’s Aly Beebe during a girls basketball game at the Moriarty Enterprises Holiday Classic at San Luis Obispo High School on Friday.

Knights storm to title
Sports

Knights storm to title

  • By Kevin Klein / Sports Writer /

Saturday afternoon, rain was pounding on the roof of Tiger Gym on the campus of San Luis Obispo High, but on the inside, a storm of a different kind was a-brewin’.

Crime and Courts

Stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

  • Staff report

One local young man died and another was hospitalized in serious condition after they were stabbed late Saturday night in what police are calling a gang-related altercation in northwestern Santa Maria.

Government and Politics

Council to select mayor pro tem

  • By Julian J. Ramos / Staff Writer /

Selection of the next mayor pro tem and another routine procedures are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Santa Maria City Council meeting — the council’s final gathering of 2009.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School ROP sports medicine

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School ROP sports medicine

Cloe Shaw practices taping the ankle of Mandy Pimentel with instructor Jennifer Croll, middle. The popular Santa Ynez Valley Union High School ROP sports medicine program has doubled in size this year under the guidance of instructor Croll.//Bryan Walton/Staff

Local News

Santa plans Tefft Street sleigh ride

  • Staff report

Santa Claus is coming to Olde Towne for the annual Christmas in Nipomo celebration Saturday in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Community Hall, 2098 S. Thompson Ave.

Christmas at the Dana Adobe

Christmas at the Dana Adobe

Docent Sheila Mangione, right, reads “The Night of Los Posadas” during “Christmas at the Dana Adobe” on Sunday in Nipomo.//Ian Gonzaga/Staff

Temple Beth El in Santa Maria Hanukkah

Temple Beth El in Santa Maria Hanukkah

At Temple Beth El in Santa Maria, Molly Epstein, 3, watches Paul Dempsey, 7, light the menorah Sunday on the third day of Hanukkah.//Ian Gonzaga/Staff

Hanukkah celebrated with ceremony, party
Local News

Hanukkah celebrated with ceremony, party

  • Staff Report

Temple Beth El in Santa Maria celebrated Hanukkah on Sunday with a party featuring traditional latke potato pancakes and applesauce. Participants lit candles on Menorahs during a ceremony marking the eight-day Jewish holiday.

And the winner is ...
Local News

And the winner is ...

  • By Julian J. Ramos / Staff Writer /

For John and Kimberly Sabedra, winning recognition in the “Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights” contest is satisfying after taking a year off.

WISE launch

WISE launch

  • Len Wood

A Delta 2 rocket carrying NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explore satellite lifts off at 6:09 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Len Wood/Staff

Editorial

Giving police another tool to fight gangs

Last month, on what otherwise would have been a quiet Monday afternoon, Santa Maria police officers attempted to make what probably seemed to be a routine traffic stop. Routine quickly turned dangerous, however, as the suspect vehicle sped off, resulting in a high-speed chase through the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News