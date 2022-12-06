I'm just now getting caught up after spending time with my wife’s family for the Thanksgiving holiday over in Visalia.
The day after Thanksgiving we came home and celebrated our daughter Kathleen’s 22nd birthday with a nice dinner in Santa Ynez. Saturday morning, I woke up with the beginnings of a cold and decided to put off writing my column until Sunday.
That was a mistake, as my cold got much worse and I spent most of the day around the house hoping the cold symptoms would go away as fast as they came on. No such luck, as I am just now getting my energy back, maybe colds are worse as we get older.
Anyway, I promised to share Kathleen’s 5-day trip to Washington D.C. with her Leadership Farm Bureau group with you. While it was cold back East, the group visited the American Farm Bureau offices and learned how our California Farm Bureau interacts with the national organization.
They were able to visit with Nancy Pelosi's staff at the Capitol along with several other congressional visits. One of the highlights was a nighttime tour of the Capitol hosted by Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who is the U.S. Representative for California’s 1st Congressional district. I had the opportunity to go on the same tour with Rep. LaMalfa and I really enjoyed it.
The Leadership Farm Bureau program provides a 10-month educational and development initiative that helps prepare agricultural professionals for leadership roles, not only within Farm Bureau but agriculture in general.
The 2022 leadership class learned about government and legislation, media and communications, public speaking and team building. It is a great program. I'm glad that we had two young ag professionals in this year’s class from Santa Barbara County.
Joining Kathleen in this year’s class was Stephen Waldron from Plantel Nurseries, and a current Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau board member.
Both Kathleen and Stephen will participate in their graduation ceremonies from the leadership program this week at the California Farm Bureau’s annual meeting and YF&R State Conference held in Monterey this year from Dec. 2-7.
I am happy to report that Stephen has decide to represent District 4, which includes Santa Barbara and Ventura counties on the State Young Farmer and Rancher Committee of the California Farm Bureau from 2023 through 2025.
It looks like we will be heading to Monterey this weekend as the California Farm Bureau’s annual meeting gets underway with county representatives and their families from up and down the state arriving over the next few days.
Delegates from each county will get together and help set Farm Bureau policy on issues affecting all of agriculture. This will be the 104th annual meeting of the California Farm Bureau.
Kathleen will be helping Farm Bureau staff during the conference as well as manning the Leadership Farm Bureau booth located in the new California Marketplace/trade show.
It will be nice to catch up with fellow Farm Bureau members and their families for a few days in Monterey. Keeping families together on their farms is important, that’s what the annual meeting is all about.
It looks like we will be traveling in the rain up to Monterey, I think I remember telling you all to keep your umbrellas handy in my last column.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com