Warm, almost summertime, temperatures arrived just in time for the Mother’s Day weekend.
Hard to believe that Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer is right around the corner. Summer officially starts on June 21. They say the warm days will stay with us for a week or so, and then we cool back down again for a while.
Our vines will appreciate the warm days and hopefully begin to green up and lose the “yellow, spring fever” look.
Last week I spent two mornings in the county board of supervisors hearing room in Santa Maria on behalf of the county farm bureau. Tuesday morning, I was there to honor Doomis, the agricultural detector dog, who was retiring after working for seven and a half years detecting packages coming into the county and state that may have had pests inadvertently shipped in packages containing fruit.
Some of the fruit Doomis helped find could contain pests that would have a devastating effect on agriculture if they found their way into our fields. A big thank you goes out to our former Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher, along with our current commissioner, Jose Chang, Christine Tyler, Doomis’ handler and the entire agricultural commissioner's staff for the great work they do on behalf of the farmers and ranchers in Santa Barbara County.
I understand a new detection dog named Bertie will be here soon to continue this great program.
The next morning, I found myself once again representing the county farm bureau at a planning commission hearing at the same location. The farm bureau was supporting the construction of three reservoirs on a large vineyard.
Many of us know that reservoirs have been part of the agricultural landscape of the county for generations and are used to efficiently manage water used for both irrigation and frost control for wine grapes.
County planning staff originally agreed with the farm bureau, but thanks to the political pressure from a few neighbors living several miles from the vineyard, the project was ultimately denied.
Congratulating Doomis and his team the day before was far more enjoyable.
I did end my day on a high note, as I was asked to attend a Danish Brotherhood monthly dinner/meeting in Solvang early that evening. Every couple of years I get an invitation from my friends David Pedersen and David Rasmussen, who I’ve known since the 5th grade.
We have remained good friends over the years and share many memories of both grammar school in Solvang and later at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.
It was great to see the group of around 25 or 30 members carrying on the Danish traditions while enjoying a couple of cocktails and a dinner cooked by the members themselves, who range in age from 18 to 90 years old.
I recognized many of the folks there from my time helping my dad during his tenure at the Santa Ynez Valley News. Both mom and dad were kind of honorary Danes, as they were involved in many community activities including Danish Days, the Chamber of Commerce and of course, dad knew everyone while covering not only Solvang but the entire Santa Ynez Valley.
It was great to visit with both old and new friends and a great way to end the day, skal to the Danish Brotherhood in Solvang! Thanks for including me.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com