I'm writing today’s column on Dec. 30, remembering a challenging 2022 and looking forward to the promise and new opportunities 2023 holds for all of us.
We already have been blessed with nice soaking rains that are forecast to continue into mid-January. A special gift, as we end the traditional Christmas season.
I especially enjoyed this Christmas season as mom, the kids and I were able to visit Nashville before the snow and arctic weather made its way across parts of the south and eastern United States.
When we arrived in Nashville the daytime temperature was in the mid 40’s, with the nighttime lows reaching down into the high 20’s.
We stayed close to Broadway downtown and walked most places, like the Country Western Hall of Fame and Museum. If you like Country music, then you have to put that on the top of your list of things to see.
Thankfully, most of what we wanted to see was only a 10-minute walk from our hotel, including the Ryman Auditorium, where we saw Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform their annual Christmas program, a special night for sure.
We utilized Ubers when we toured the Grand Ole Opry, which is a few miles from downtown, and on our last night we visited Enchant Nashville, a spectacular story themed Christmas light maze, located on the field of the Triple A Nashville Sounds baseball team.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
We strolled through a dazzling forest of Christmas lights complete with artisan shops and a large ice-skating rink. I think the temperature that night was around 38 degrees, which thankfully we were dressed for. It was nice to see families out enjoying the evening with everyone in a festive, holiday spirit.
We did tour the state capitol building one afternoon, which was only a few blocks from where we were staying. I was really impressed with how clean the area leading up to the capitol building was. Unfortunately, a stark contrast to our own state capitol in Sacramento.
The marble courtyard leading up to the capitol was flanked by memorials dedicated to both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Once we made it up to the entrance to the capitol building, we were greeted by a very friendly security guard who invited us in, asking us to put our cell phones in a plastic tray as we walked past his desk.
He told us we could walk wherever we wanted to and as long as the doors were open, go in and take a look around. There was minimal staff working that day as the legislators were off for the holidays. The folks we did see were all very friendly and helpful.
We were able to tour both the senate and house of representative chambers, along with signing the visitors log located right outside of the governor’s office.
We left Nashville two days before the high was forecast to be 14 degrees with a chance of snow. We definitely picked the right days for our trip. Our flight took off from Nashville at 7 a.m. with the temperature around 45 degrees. We arrived in Dallas and made it to our gate in time to board our flight to San Luis Obispo with about 15miuntes to spare. Somebody was definitely watching over us.
Happy New Year to everyone, let's hope that rain keeps coming our way in 2023.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com