I listened to the early morning weather forecast and was glad that the term ”atmospheric river” was not included.
While I welcomed the rainfall we received over the last couple of months, I am definitely ready for some blue skies and sunshine. It looks like that is what is on the horizon for the next week to 10 days, along with cooler temperatures that will bring freezing late night and early morning temperatures.
Grape growers are in full frost control mode now until the end of May.
We rely on daily fruit/frost forecasts to help us gauge when to have the irrigators come in to fire up the overhead sprinklers or monitor the ranches utilizing wind machines.
We wait as long as we can before using either method of frost control to save water and limit the time the wind machines need to run, recognizing that the rural landscape has changed over the years.
We do our best to work with our urban neighbors, so they understand why we are using them and hopefully the frost season is as short as possible.
During a break in the rain two weeks ago on a Saturday, our daughter Kathleen and I headed over to Fresno to pick up some shotgun shells I ordered from Sportsman’s Warehouse. It also gave us the opportunity to catch up with our so in Clayton who is attending Fresno State.
The drive over and back was easy, and we enjoyed seeing the splashes of color from the wildflowers growing on the green hillsides bordering Highway 41.
The road just past Cholame through the Cottonwood Pass has taken a real beating from the rain, leaving the roadway full of good-sized potholes in both lanes. You really need to pay attention to the road and oncoming traffic trying to dodge the potholes.
Not a good stretch of road for the driver to admire the wildflowers. To be honest the road condition is a disgrace, given all the taxes we pay for maintenance. Hopefully someone won’t be killed along the stretch of highway in the near future.
I understand Caltrans is scheduled to repair a small section of the road soon, while the rest of the highway is going to be replaced sometime in the future.
Maybe the State can use some of the bullet train fiasco money to finish the Highway 41 upgrade, sooner rather than later.
We made it to Fresno safely, picked up Clayton and headed out to get the shotgun shells and have lunch at the Lazy Dog restaurant. While we were eating I recalled that it was not all that long ago that I was able to just order the shotgun shells online and they would be delivered to our house.
It's getting tougher and tougher for those of us who enjoy trap shooting and hunting to work through the ever-growing regulations in California. Some distributors will no longer ship ammunition to California, even if it is to a licensed ammunition vendor.
For the time being, however, I can still get my shotgun shells in Fresno, which is a relatively stringent process, and catch up with Clayton when we go over.
Hopefully the weather stays dry long enough for me to get out to the gun club and catch up on shooting some trap with those new shotgun shells.
I hope you enjoy a blessed and happy Easter.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com