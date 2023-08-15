This has been a challenging year for winegrape growers despite the plentiful rainfall earlier this year. The cool wet spring coupled with a hot July made the perfect environment for mildew in our vines.
Growers up and down the Central Coast are doing their best to keep their fruit mildew free, but it has been a challenge to say the least. I don’t remember a worse year. The mildew pressure will lessen some as the grapes begin to ripen and go through veraison.
I think most growers will agree that harvest will start two weeks later than most seasons. Last week’s tropical storm didn’t help, as some areas received a quarter of an inch of rain or more.
The later the harvest, the more chance of getting rain later in the fall, couple that with a sluggish grape market, and it could add up to be a tough year for wine grapes. Time will tell.
In my last column I talked about the great folks in our community that supported kids in 4-H and FFA who sold their animals at the Sana Barbara County Fair’s livestock auction.
We have a good friend that bought several animals to support the kids but did not want to keep the meat from the lambs he bought. He asked if we were interested in the meat if we paid for the cut and wrapping.
I jumped at the chance as I love lamb. There was only one problem. Our freezer, which was brand new in 2019, worked about a year and a half and quit working.
We lost all the meat because I did not catch it soon enough. This is a major brand appliance, but as most of you probably know, the retail store that sold us the freezer does not repair them. We were instructed to call an appliance repair service out of Bakersfield to schedule the repair, this was in April of 2022.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The so-called repairman told us we need a new fan motor, and he would order it. This was, of course, during COVID, which did affect the supply chain at times.
To make a long story short, the fan motor was supposedly on backorder from China. After making calls to the repair service every three months to check on the part, it was always the same story, it’s on backorder.
An infuriating call to the manufacturer led to them telling me to go to Amazon and try and find my own part, and "we wish you good luck".
So I thought, should I just go buy another freezer and move on, or try to find someone who could actually fix the new freezer I already had.
I thought back to my earlier days farming when we used to repair our own tractors. An old parts house or shade tree mechanic usually would have the part we needed to keep going. There must be an appliance repair service that was similar.
As luck would have it there is one right here in Santa Maria, located near Allan Hancock College. I gave the owner of the repair service the fan part number, after looking at it he told me he just sold one last week but thought he had one more, which he did.
As it turned out, it was not the fan motor at all, but a new compressor and a few parts coupled with someone who actually knew how to fix something, had our freezer ready to go in time for the lamb meat to be delivered from the Fair.
It was a pleasure to find someone who could actually fix something, was honest and did what he said he was going to do. Now I can enjoy some barbecued lamb!
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com