Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

The last part of May turned out to be busy. Our son Clayton and I traveled to Washington D.C. on the 19th to attend the California Farm Bureau, board of directors D.C. fly in.

Every year members of our state board and staff visit our nation’s capital to make the rounds through several congressional offices, bringing members of up to speed on issues important to California agriculture. Clayton, who will be a senior at Fresno State next year majoring in agricultural communications, is finishing up this year's classes, and I thought it would be a great opportunity for him to join us and participate in our meetings.

We were able to fly to D.C. a few days early and spend time with my sister Mia and her husband Pat, who live in Alexandria VA., not too far from the capital. The weather was perfect for our visit, with daytime temperatures in the mid 70s with no thunderstorms or high humidity, thank goodness.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

