The last part of May turned out to be busy. Our son Clayton and I traveled to Washington D.C. on the 19th to attend the California Farm Bureau, board of directors D.C. fly in.
Every year members of our state board and staff visit our nation’s capital to make the rounds through several congressional offices, bringing members of up to speed on issues important to California agriculture. Clayton, who will be a senior at Fresno State next year majoring in agricultural communications, is finishing up this year's classes, and I thought it would be a great opportunity for him to join us and participate in our meetings.
We were able to fly to D.C. a few days early and spend time with my sister Mia and her husband Pat, who live in Alexandria VA., not too far from the capital. The weather was perfect for our visit, with daytime temperatures in the mid 70s with no thunderstorms or high humidity, thank goodness.
Our first outing was taking in the National Museum of the United States Army, which opened in 2020 on 84 acres at Fort Belvoir Virginia. The museum celebrates over 245 years of Army history and honors our nation's soldiers both past and present.
The huge modern building is the home of exhibits ranging from the Revolutionary War to present day anti-terrorist activities around the globe. It was truly inspiring, a must see if you are in the area.
The next day Clayton and I attended Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, always a moving experience, and then back to D.C. to tour the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and the National Archives, where we viewed the Bill of Rights along with the Constitution.
After those visits we Uber’d back to my sisters where we enjoyed a barbecue trip tip dinner and I enjoyed a couple of refreshing scotch and sodas.
Monday around noon, my sister dropped us off at our hotel near the National Mall at L’Enfant Plaza. After checking into our room, we headed out to Old Ebbitt Grill, which is Washington’s oldest saloon, established in 1856, and is a few blocks from the White House, which we went by after lunch.
Later that evening we caught up with our farm bureau group for dinner and got ready for our board meeting that was being held at the American Farm Bureau offices the next morning. That afternoon we had presentations from representatives from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance and the National Association of Agricultural Employers.
We utilized a conference room at the American Farm Bureau office most of the day for our meetings and their staff could not have been nicer. In fact, a young lady that just graduated from Ohio State, majoring in ag communications, gave Clayton a tour of the building which overlooks the Capitol, and filled him in on her role with AFBF.
Our day was topped off by attending a Washington Nationals baseball game.
The next day we had our meetings on the “Hill”, where we were split up into two groups visiting representatives from California, Pennsylvania and Kansas, walking the halls of several Capitol office buildings. After a nice dinner, Clayton and I packed our suitcases for the early flight home the next day.
It is always a great experience to see how life goes on in our nation’s capital and spend a little time with family. We were glad to be home, as our plane touched down in Santa Barbara, retrieved our luggage and headed for Los Alamos.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com