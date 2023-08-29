A mix of mild and hot days remind us that Fall is around the corner, officially beginning on Sept. 23 this year. We start to notice the light change at the end of the day, becoming a little softer, not quite as bright as our summertime early evenings.
Our winegrapes are continuing to finish up with veraison and the berries are getting sweeter, slowing down the spread of mildew which has been our nemesis this season.
I for one will be glad when the last grapes are in the truck headed to the winery in late October.
The days were hot a couple of weeks ago as we helped our son Clayton move back to his apartment near Fresno State. I had mixed emotions heading down the highway toward Fresno, knowing that this is Clayton’s senior year, and he will be graduating with a degree in agriculture communications in the spring.
Clayton and my wife Karen headed out early in the morning and his sister Kathleen and I joined them late for dinner after Kathleen finished her day working at AgWest Farm Credit in Templeton.
The timing worked out well for me as most of the moving in was already done by the time Kathleen and I made it to Fresno. I only had a few things in my truck to move in the next day.
I did take advantage of being at Fresno State, as I set up a meeting with Sarge Green at the Water, Energy and Technology Center located on campus, also known as the WET Center, to help us with SGMA issues and our Groundwater Sustainability Agency in Los Alamos.
SGMA, for those of you who aren’t involved in agriculture, is the State Groundwater Management Act that is working on getting our groundwater basins throughout the state to be sustainable over the next 25 to 30 years.
As a board member for the San Antonio Basin GSA, I thought it would be good to talk with folks who have and use the latest technology for irrigation, to help us reach our goals here in the Los Alamos Valley.
I had a great meeting at the WET Center while Clayton, Kathleen and Mom finished getting Clayton settled into his apartment.
We left Fresno on Saturday afternoon, heading down Highway 41 past rows of Thompson seedless grapes and row after row of beautiful silage corn growing, as the song from the musical Oklahoma says, ”as high as an elephant’s eye”.
A few fields of cotton were showing off their flowers, as harvest time in the Valley is about to get busy.
I thought back to our grape harvests when both the kids were small. They used to ride out with me and write down the truck and trailer license plate numbers for me so I could write them on the delivery tickets.
Later they both helped me by taking sugar samples as the grapes got closer to picking. Time moves on and my two assistants grew up way too fast.
As I said earlier, Fall is in the air, college football season started last weekend and I'm looking forward to heading over to Bulldog stadium in Fresno and watching a few home games. Hopefully our grapes cooperate with that plan.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com