With the exception of one warm week, the month of June has been a cool, gloomy month. I'm trying to get back into the swing of walking in the vineyard every day. My goal is to leave the house around 6 or so every morning.
I gather up our three dogs and my cell phone, feed the horses and throw the chickens a little scratch. Then my faithful dogs and I head out down the vineyard driveway in front of our house.
Usually by this time I have made several calls to our guys checking on how the night spray crew did and answer any questions regarding the work schedule for the day.
Last Saturday, the early morning fog was still creeping over the hills south of the vineyard as we started our walk.
It definitely felt warmer compared to past mornings, it was forecast to reach the 80-degree mark over the Father’s Day weekend. We need some warm weather to get our vines growing and bring a longer-than-normal bloom period to a close so we can begin to see how this year’s crop has set.
I think at this point we are at least two weeks behind where we usually are for this time of year. We may be in for a late harvest, time will tell.
My walk this morning took me over the top of a hill overlooking a field dotted with round hay bales. Different from the three twine bales we are accustomed to seeing lined up in neat rows waiting to be picked up and hauled to a barn for the winter.
It took me back to my days of growing both oats and alfalfa for hay.
This would have been a great year for growing dryland oat hay, thanks to the plentiful rainfall we had this year.
But like most crops, the challenge is harvesting, will the weather cooperate as you get to the finish line? I can remember many years after checking the maturity of the grain, making the decision to start cutting the oats in mid to late May, betting that the chance of rain was pretty small, and the daytime temperatures were warming to help cure the hay before we could bale and get it into a stack.
Once it was picked up and stacked, we could cover it with plastic tarps if a late season rain came along. For the most part we were able to get the hay baled and sold before any late season rains came along.
There were years where we didn’t get the hay off before a storm dropped anywhere from a quarter to an inch of rain on top of the windrowed hay.
Usually, back then, the value of the hay dropped from $80 a ton horse hay, to $25 or $30 a ton feed lot hay, if we could find a feed lot to take it.
The first cuttings of alfalfa for hay run the same risks. A year like 2023 would be a tough year to cure both early cutting alfalfa and grain hay thanks to the cool wet days we have had this month.
Summer officially begins on June 21, and maybe our daytime temperatures will start to warm up. In the meantime, I’ll make the best of it and continue to enjoy the cool early mornings as I make my way through the vineyard with my faithful companions.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com