I missed getting my last column in as I was busy at this year's Santa Barbara County Fair.
The Fairpark staff and all the countless volunteers who donate their time to make the Fair a success really do all the work. I was first appointed to the fair board in 2012 by Gov. Edmund Brown Jr.
Because of my background in agriculture, I was asked to sit on the livestock committee, which works with all the 4-H, FFA, Grange and independent kids that want to show their animal projects at each year’s fair within the fair district's boundaries.
Officially known as the 37th District Agricultural Association, it is one of 54 ag associations across the state. The first six fairs in California were established during the 19th century before the Civil War. Their mission was to promote agriculture and provide a community gathering place.
Today our Santa Maria Fairpark provides space for private and public community events, exhibitions and trade shows along with providing emergency services staging grounds and evacuation centers when needed.
I quickly realized after being appointed to the board that the Fairpark was busy with community events year-round and while fair week was important to the community, there were an additional 50 weeks of events like car shows, fundraisers for nonprofits, and trade shows among many others that make the Fairpark such an important part of the community.
We have a great volunteer board, whose members are appointed by the governor, who genuinely care about our Fairpark and its positive role within the community.
Although our kids are no longer showing animals at the fair, my favorite time is watching the kids and their families bring their 4-H, FFA and Grange project animals into the fairgrounds the weekend prior to the fair opening mid-week.
It represents the culmination of hard work and time the kids put into raising their fair animals.
Trucks with trailers of every size and make start lining up on Sunday morning to make their way back to the barns to deliver their animals, where they will spend the next week. The kids will make sure their animals are fed and groomed to a tee in anticipation of show day and ultimately the livestock auction.
In addition to the animals, kids will drop off their still exhibits, including photographs and fancy table settings done by 4-H’ers, FFA and Grange kids to be showcased in one of the buildings within the Fairpark.
I was glad to see more industrial arts projects from kids participating in welding and woodworking projects from throughout our high schools. There are definitely some very talented young folks out there, it was great to see their work being showcased along with the ability of the public to bid on many of the projects and support these young folks.
The week was capped off with the livestock auctions, and it was great to see the community come out and support the kids as they showed their animals for the last time across the auction block.
I never tire of hearing the steady cadence and rhythm of the auctioneer’s voices enticing buyers to add a few more dollars to their already generous bids.
A special thanks goes out to all the buyers at this year’s livestock and industrial arts auctions. It’s what makes living where we do, so special.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com