It actually felt like summertime late last week, as temperatures near Los Alamos reached the 90-degree mark. It is forecast to be a little cooler for the week of the 4th. It was nice to get out of the June gloom, drizzly mornings of the past several weeks. Hard to believe the 4th of July holiday is already upon us.
This year we celebrated by going up to a San Luis Obispo Blues baseball game on the 3rd, complete with fireworks after the game. The next day found us in Solvang where we watched their 4th of July parade along Mission Drive.
After the parade we made our way back home to the vineyard, where we enjoyed an early afternoon BBQ and enjoyed the nice weather for the rest of the day, pretty low key, which was fine with me.
As we made our way down to Solvang via Alamo Pintado Road on the 4th, I was taken back to our early farming days. My grandfather Sam still had his flock of 40 ewes and lambs and my brother Dana and I were taking over growing hay for them on the ranch.
We had a few small fields of alfalfa in front of our house. We were still using our Cub International Harvester tractor which had a 5-foot sickle bar mower mounted midway on the tractor frame to cut the alfalfa.
We were able to use our ”new” Ford 8N Tractor to rake the hay, which my grandfather bought used for $2,000 from Sun Motors, the Ford dealership in Solvang at the time.
After the hay dried out for a few more days, Herb Swanson would come down and help us bale the hay with one of his older two-wire balers once the hay was cured. I think this was back in 1971 or so.
Every 4th of July I remember getting up extra early in the morning that year, so I could get the Ford 8N hooked up to the hay rake and head down to the field right across from where our neighbors, the Phelps, lived, along Alamo Pintado Road.
I wanted to get done early so I could get down and watch the parade. Even though the field was probably only two to three acres in size, it took some time driving around and around raking the hay into windrows, where it would continue to dry out for a few more days ahead of the baler.
I finished up in plenty of time to see the parade.
The Ford 8N was new to us with its three-point hitch and PTO shaft, ready to use on implements that were still a few years out for us.
Fond memories of an earlier time. I didn’t need to rake any hay this year, although I wouldn’t have minded.
I hope you and your families enjoyed this year’s 4th of July and made new memories of your own.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com