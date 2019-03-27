As I walked through the churchyard, reading the names and noting the years on the headstones, hearing the giggles and shouts of the children coming from the playground next door, I was overcome with a sense of calm, knowing all the stuff we’re going through is life.
All the ups and downs, wins and losses, joys and sorrows, disappointments and fulfillments are all part of this experience we’re supposed to have, and will have, like it or not. How lucky we are to be alive.
And when the reverend read the Mary Oliver poem and said it is our task to love what is lovely, but will not last, I found it not only beautiful and perfect, but reassuring.
For no one is expected to do anything more than to live and to love in the hours we have. It’s not like college, where only those with the highest grades or the most money get accepted. It struck me that no manner of grades or scores or ratings or any records of any kind, financial or otherwise, are listed anywhere on any of those grave markers, and neither will ours be on ours, nor will today’s anxieties be remembered.
And when the grieving widow spoke and her voice cracked and her tears flowed, that, too, was comforting to know she can hold the weight of her anguish and still move through the world, even when she feels shunned or shut down. That she still appears in my world though her circumstances have changed. That she can see and smell and hear beauty. And that she can reach the point of being able to incorporate her pain and loss so as to be whole again: a point where she wants to live and learn and be a better person.
And when we sat on the benches and shared stories and remembrances, I glanced, indirectly, at the woman who had lost her husband a few months ago, not the one for whom we were gathered, for it had been years since her man had gone, though it was only now she was able to take the step of adding ashes to his grave. In the newer widow’s tensed winces, I detected the pain of recognition.
Then I noticed the woman sitting next to her, and I was struck by her empathetic eyes, and I realized she, too, had lost a husband, and then I remembered so had the woman who shared the bench I was on, and I saw or imagined in them a sisterhood of women who had loved deeply, and who knew and understood why we were there, and why we are here.
And we spoke of children and parents, and of signs and synchronicities, and things that affirm our lives and our loves.
And when the raindrops fell gently upon us, though I remained on the outside seated quietly on the bench, inside my whole being arched upward and I received it with a grateful heart, as baptism — a renewal of life in the spirit, and a cleansing to wash away my worries.
When I left that scene, that ceremony and that churchyard with its headstones and the laughing children, the poetic priest and the grieving woman, the friends and the stories, with holy water on my coat and my hat and in the small vase I held in my hands that had been given to us by the woman, I felt a deeper connection to the eternal and that lingering fears had been further diminished.