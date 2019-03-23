There were no arrests during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department on Friday night.
Held at 700 N. Broadway from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, 417 vehicles were screened over the nine-hour period.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, according to Duane Schneider, supervisor for the department's Traffic Bureau.
Last year, the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.
Drivers caught operating a vehicle while impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses that can exceed $13,000, Schneider said.
The operation was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The department will conduct another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on April 12.