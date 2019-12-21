Waller Park headlines Heart of the Valley series at the Santa Maria Public Library

Waller Park has something for everyone: open spaces, tree-filled areas, walking trails, nine picnic areas, two lakes, several playgrounds, barbecue grills, a 27-hole disc golf course, horseshoe pits and Woof Pac Park specifically designed for letting dogs have some time off the leash.
Some say Waller Park is the heart of the Santa Maria Valley, and it was in the spotlight Saturday morning when George Johnston was the featured speaker at this month’s Heart of the Valley presentation at Shepard Hall inside the Santa Maria Public Library.
Johnston is the chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of Waller Park, a nonprofit organization set up in 1982 to generate private funding for park improvements and, according to Johnston, “preserve and enhance the precious heritage of Waller Park.”
“The park is nearly 200 acres,” said Johnston. “Many people think it’s in Santa Maria, but it isn’t. Waller Lane is the city’s southern border, so the park is actually in Santa Barbara County, just across the city line. It’s the king of the local parks, for sure.”
The 92-year-old park was created in 1927 when the Santa Maria Country Club was going through some financial difficulties.
“So they sold the park’s first 77 acres to the county for $6,500,” said Johnston. “Another 77 acres were added in 1964 through an agreement between the county, city and [Santa Maria Public] Airport Board. Another 35 acres was donated, also in 1964, to get the park up to its current size.”
Johnston, 69, is a Santa Maria native and a 1968 graduate of Santa Maria High School.
“My family, the Ruiz family, goes back to 1792,” said Johnston. "I had a great-great-great-grandfather baptized at the Santa Barbara Mission and a great-great-grandfather who was once the district attorney.
“When I was a kid, Waller Park had spider monkeys, a buffalo and peacocks," he continued. "I remember the monkeys and buffalo but not the peacocks, but my sister assures me that we saw them, too, when we were kids.
"But that’s how the island in the middle of the park’s smaller lake got its name — Monkey Island.”
When the county originally bought the land, the park was little more than sand dunes and wild sagebrush.
“It was originally named George Washington Grove. The name was chosen by the students at El Camino Junior High,” said Johnston. “Later Lionel Waller was appointed to the Forestry Board by Leo Preisker, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. It was renamed Waller Grove after Lionel died in 1940.”
In 1942, Tony Estacio was hired by the County Road Department to transform the sand pit into a county park.
Estacio began the conversion from a barren landscape to today’s lush, family-friendly park.
“Tony became the first park ranger and he brought in rabbits and the rest of the animals, but when he retired in 1964, the animals were transferred to zoos in Santa Barbara and Atascadero,” said Johnston.
“Tony also started the Nojoqui Guard, a group of kids who would help out with taking care of the park," he added. "They later became the Junior Rangers [in 2002] and helped with cleaning the tables, trash pick-up and taking care of the grounds.”
Johnston estimates that 1 million people visit Waller Park and its pristine setting every year.
“But we do have one group of very unwelcome visitors, and it has been a real problem dealing with them,” said Johnston. “Black turpentine beetles have killed about 200 pine trees over the last few years. They bore into the trees at their base and kill them.
"It’s not just our problem," he said. "It’s happening all over California. Ours are Monterey pines, but they attack all varieties of pine trees, so we don’t plant pines anymore.”
But the park has a robust tree planting program.
“People can sponsor a tree," Johnston explained. "For $155 we’ll plant a memorial or anniversary tree in their name or the name of a loved one.
“And we apply for grants," he continued. "We recently received some grant money and had a group of local schoolchildren come out to help us plant more than 30 Chinese elms.
"We had them name one tree and they named it Bob. Another person named their tree Groot [after the now famous Marvel comic book and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies character]. And we’ll be getting another 200 trees, maybe up to 400, from a grant received from Cal Fire.”
In addition to grant money, the Friends of Waller Park raises money through membership fees at $25 a year, donations and its annual "Day in the Park."
“We used to run it ourselves but the YMCA, which is right next-door, took over for us and got the Rotary to help, and now we get 4,000 to 5,000 coming out in August,” said Johnston. “And I have to mention Bobby Duran [owner of the World Famous California Hot Dog Carts] who comes out on weekends and gives us a percentage of his sales.”
Saturday’s program was part of the Heart of the Valley series of presentations that are presented every month by the library and local historian and Santa Maria Times columnist Shirley Contreras.
“This presentation was a lot of fun to put together,” said Johnston. “I hope even more people will now come out to enjoy Waller Park and maybe even join us in making it even better.”
For more information or to join the Friends of Waller Park, go to http://friendsofwallerpark.org/.
For more information on the Heart of the Valley program, go to www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library