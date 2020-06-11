Taylor Dollard selected in fifth round of 2020 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners

Dollard posted a 5-0 win-loss record, 2.89 ERA and four saves as a sophomore en route to first-team All-Big West Conference honors and was 3-0 with three saves and a 2.43 ERA in 2018, his first season as a Mustang.

"We're going to send him out as a starter," said Hunter. "It was really amazing what he did in the Cape Cod League last year. He pitched two or three innings, hit 92 and 93 miles per hour and continued to strike everybody out. It was amazing to see his strikeout-to-walk rate.

"Then he went into this season and the same thing happened," Hunter added. "Even as a starter, he was still striking them all out and not walking anybody. With his stuff, he maintained the velocity and pure action to his offspeed pitches.

The draft was held at the Holland Center in Omaha, Neb., and was televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and MLB Network.

The Crespi Carmelite High School graduate was 9-0 with a 2.43 ERA and seven saves in his Mustang career, striking out 121 batters over 111 1/3 innings.

His career stats at Crespi included a 4-5 win-loss record, 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 100 innings. Dollard was not drafted out of high school.