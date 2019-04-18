WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia and President Donald Trump (all times local):
WASHINGTON (AP) — Public at last, special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday that President Donald Trump tr…
NEW YORK (AP) — Somewhere in the shadows of federal bureaucracy, there was an issue about the drinking habits of Augusto Pinochet.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump responds to Mueller report, says 'This should never happen to anothe…
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III explicitly did not exonerate President Do…
Weeks after special counsel Robert Mueller turned in his lengthy probe to Attorney General W…
Attorney General William Barr’s cheerleading for President Trump on Thursday morning was ent…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Al fin divulgado públicamente, el informe del fiscal especial Robert Muell…