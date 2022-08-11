 Skip to main content
Yuridia Ramos battles breast cancer while pregnant

Yuridia Ramos 2
Yuridia Ramos is battling breast cancer, but looking towards the future.

 Ivette Peralta, Contributor

“Life’s greatest lessons manifest in unexpected ways,” said cancer survivor Yuridia Ramos, who never imagined she would have to battle breast cancer while pregnant.

She was just 16 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020.

“Different types of cancer have affected my family’s health for decades. Multiple family members have died because of it, and at least a couple have even removed their breast as a method of prevention,” she said. “I was always afraid of doing my self-breast exams regularly because I knew I could be next, but I still did them,” she added.

