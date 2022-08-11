Yuridia Ramos battles breast cancer while pregnant

“Life’s greatest lessons manifest in unexpected ways,” said cancer survivor Yuridia Ramos, who never imagined she would have to battle breast cancer while pregnant.
She was just 16 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020.
“Different types of cancer have affected my family’s health for decades. Multiple family members have died because of it, and at least a couple have even removed their breast as a method of prevention,” she said. “I was always afraid of doing my self-breast exams regularly because I knew I could be next, but I still did them,” she added.
One day after arriving home from taking one of her four children to a doctor’s appointment, she started to feel a numbness and discomfort in her right breast and knew she had to do a self-breast exam.
“There it was, I found an unusual lump, so I made an appointment as soon as possible. I was terrified,” she said.
Soon after her diagnosis, she moved to Santa Maria with her children while her romantic partner remained in Modesto for work. “Mission Hope was in Santa Maria, and my sisters too. I knew they would be able to support me and care for us while I received cancer treatment,” she said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
At Mission Hope, she has been under the care of medical oncologist Kevin Kim and breast surgeon Colleen O’Kelly Priddy.
“They have been amazing. I keep coming back for my treatment even though they told me that if I wanted to, I could be relocated to a place nearer to Modesto. However, with them, I know I am in good hands, so I don’t mind driving here every time for all of my appointments,” said Ramos, who has seven more medical treatment appointments scheduled.
“I know I can do it,” Ramos said. She emphasized that she had four chemotherapy sessions and a mastectomy on her right breast while pregnant. “I was so weak, but I gave it my all to save myself and my baby because I decided to continue the pregnancy even though it represented a risk for my life and hers,” she said with teary eyes.
As Ramos focuses on completing her cancer treatment, she is hopeful for what the future holds for her and her family.
“I can’t wait to start feeling better again so we can enjoy going to the park together. One of my dreams is to visit as many U.S. national parks as possible and create memories with my children playing in nature,” she said with a smile.
"I also want to find a job because I have always been a stay-at-home mom,” Ramos said. “I realized that in the past, I always put everyone else’s needs before mine, but if I am not ok, I cannot be there for my children, and I want to be.”