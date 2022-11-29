The City of Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to support creative youth at the inaugural Youth Maker Market, which will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Youth ages 6 through 17 will sell handcrafted items and gain hands-on experience learning about planning, marketing, money handling and customer service. Attendees of the event are encouraged to purchase handmade items and support local youth.
Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.