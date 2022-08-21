Lompoc teens attend leadership conference, marking one of city's few public gatherings
Buy Now

Isabel Hapil, Karla Paniagua and Bianca Gonzales, from left, discuss leadership at Lompoc’s seventh annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders, or TOTAL, Conference at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc in 2020.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Lompoc High School will host the California Freedom Summer youth leadership conference on Saturday, Aug. 27, when students can engage in public speaking, register to vote and attend workshops on college readiness. 

The event will be led by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center in partnership with Future for Lompoc Youth members.

“COVID-19 has had a disparate impact in the city of Lompoc, youth being some of the most impacted,” said conference organizer Eder Gaona-Macedo. "Conferences like this allow students to reengage in community while also building important life skills to fulfill their fullest potential."

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

