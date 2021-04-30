Clay activity packs for youth will be available at Santa Maria Public Library locations beginning this weekend, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Packs contain air dry clay, paint and sealer, along with suggestions for projects, and are intended for ages 4 to 17.
"Playing with clay is not only fun but also beneficial for young learners. Clay can help improve dexterity, foster hand-eye coordination and help develop problem-solving abilities," van de Kamp said.
From May 1 to 8, activity packs will be available for pickup during grab-and-go hours at the Santa Maria Main, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama library branches as well as the SMPL To Go Bookmobile.
Online registration will be required to pick up packs at the Main Branch Library but will not be required at the other branches, according to van de Kamp.
Registration is available via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0951.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For a full list of library branch locations and grab-and-go hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.