Youth ARTS Alive celebrated the completion of its first session of summer classes with a showcase at the Mussell Center in Santa Maria.

The group starts its second session of classes on July 10. The final session then ends on July 28. The classes are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the summer program is available now for students ages 8 to 18 years old with parent permission.

Classes are available at three sites: the Minami Center, Newlove Center and Robert Grogan Park.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you