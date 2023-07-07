Youth ARTS Alive celebrated the completion of its first session of summer classes with a showcase at the Mussell Center in Santa Maria.
The group starts its second session of classes on July 10. The final session then ends on July 28. The classes are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the summer program is available now for students ages 8 to 18 years old with parent permission.
Classes are available at three sites: the Minami Center, Newlove Center and Robert Grogan Park.
The program allows local artists to teach children a variety of arts forms such as dance, theater, music and the visual arts. The upcoming three-week session ends in a public art show and performance on Friday, July 28.
Student art will be displayed and the students will perform.
According to organizer Gale McNeeley, last year the program reached over 300 children.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“Our arts program is based on three core values: respect, best effort and focus,” McNeeley said. “Youth ARTS Alive teaches children how unique they are and all they can create. A summer with Youth ARTS Alive can change a child’s life.”
All Youth ARTS Alive classes are free, with the requirement of each student providing a $20 refundable deposit for each session to reserve the classes they choose.
McNeeley says parents can either provide a $20 check or $20 in cash on the first day of classes, and they offer that back to them at the end of the last day of class.
Visit youthartsalive.org to see the classes offered at each site and to learn how to register online or in person. For further questions and information: email info@youthartsalive.org or text (805) 930-9029.
Santa Maria students show off talents at Youth ARTS Alive performance in Santa Maria | Photos