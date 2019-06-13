Santa Maria area young people soon will learn to play the guitar, develop their artistic side and add new dance moves through the return of Youth Arts Alive, a free program set to kick off in July.
During the program, participants between the ages of 12 and 18 will have the chance to take 90-minute classes in music, art, dance, theater and, new this year, guitar and pottery.
Classes will be taught by volunteers with experience in design, music and dance and will run from July 8 to Aug. 8 at Los Adobes De Maria 2, Grogan Park and the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
The program will culminate with the Fiesta of Performing and Visual Arts at the Maldonado Youth Center on Aug. 9, when participants will showcase what they've learned.
Program director Gale McNeeley believes the program gives kids an outlet to express themselves.
"That's what we want. We want them to express themselves through art and their voices," McNeeley said. "There was a need for our youth (through Youth Arts Alive) because in the summer, kids are either working or have nothing to do.
"We need to inspire the youth through different things," he said. "People have to step up to the plate and provide something for our youth."
McNeeley has witnessed a growth spurt in the arts program since its inception in 2017.
“In the first year, we had 12 students,” McNeeley recalled. "But then in our second year, we had 60."
He’s projecting an even higher number this summer.
“We have 60 already signed up online,” McNeeley said. "Our pottery class is full, and our art class has filled up. We’re anticipating over 100 this year.”
Joelyn Lutz, one of the Youth Arts Alive volunteers who will teach singing and guitar, is in her second year of teaching in the program and pitched the idea of teaching kids guitar for this edition.
Lutz, who is a local singer and songwriter, wants to introduce her students to the power of music.
"Music heals in so many ways," Lutz said. "It heals the heart, it brings us together in communities and for all people."
Also part of the instructor lineup is Laura-Susan Thomas, a Hancock College arts professor who worked as an illustrator and designer for Walt Disney Co. and now serves as the gallery director at the Foxworthy Gallery on campus.
She will teach fine arts for the Youth Arts Alive program.
"We're going to do a couple of 2D classes this time around, mimicking some pressed metal designs," Thomas said. "We're also looking at some contemporary artists and some pop art kind of stuff, so we'll be looking at artists and creating designs."
The program has received support from the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Santa Barbara County Action Network, as well as grants from the Fund for Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.
Not only are the classes free, but transportation to the classes on city buses is also free to participating students who may lack a means to attend.
“The city wrote a grant for bus passes for the kids to use,” McNeeley said. “So the program is free along with the bus passes.”
Thomas said she was impressed with the growth and development of the program.
"It's nice to see this program grow and become bigger, plus reach out and have much more locations for students," Thomas said.
People can register for classes online at the Youth Arts Alive website http://youthartsalive.org/events/list/.
Students can also register in person at 615 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
