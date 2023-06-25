Youth ARTS Alive has upcoming free art classes from July 10-28 held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the summer program is available now for students ages 8 to 18 years old with parent permission.

Classes are available at three sites: the Minami Center, Newlove Center and Robert Grogan Park.

The program allows local artists to teach children a variety of arts forms such as dance, theater, music and the visual arts. The upcoming three week sessions ends in a public art show and performance at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

