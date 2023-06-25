Youth ARTS Alive has upcoming free art classes from July 10-28 held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for the summer program is available now for students ages 8 to 18 years old with parent permission.
Classes are available at three sites: the Minami Center, Newlove Center and Robert Grogan Park.
The program allows local artists to teach children a variety of arts forms such as dance, theater, music and the visual arts. The upcoming three week sessions ends in a public art show and performance at the Veterans Memorial Hall.
There is a performance scheduled for Friday, June 30 at the Veterans building at 6 p.m. for the three-week session that is already completed.
“There will be a Fiesta of the Performing Arts at the Veterans Memorial Building on Friday, June 30 and Friday, July 28,” said Gale McNeeley, the Youth ARTS Alive founding director. “On those nights, student art will be displayed and the students will perform on the big stage.”
According to McNeeley, last year the program reached over 300 children.
“Our arts program is based on three core values: respect, best effort and focus,” McNeeley said. “Youth ARTS Alive teaches children how unique they are and all they can create. A summer with Youth ARTS Alive can change a child’s life.”
All Youth ARTS Alive classes are free, with the requirement of each student providing a $20 refundable deposit for each session to reserve the classes they choose.
McNeeley says parents can either provide a $20 check or $20 in cash on the first day of classes, and they offer that back to them at the end of the last day of class.
McNeeley says there is still a need for volunteers at all three sites and they are still hiring art interns to assist teachers in music, dance, theater and visual Arts.
Visit youthartsalive.org to see the classes offered at each site and to learn how to register online or in person. For further questions and information: email info@youthartsalive.org or text (805) 930-9029.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.