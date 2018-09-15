Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the morning hours will keep most of the marine layer out to sea, while strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds along the shoreline will keep temperatures mild. This pattern will continue through the first half of this week.
Autumn-like morning temperatures and gradually cooler conditions are forecast throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties. In fact, temperatures should track below normal through Wednesday.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach mid 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley and mid 70s in the coastal valleys. High temperatures along the beaches will remain in the 60s.
Temperatures should return to near-normal over the last half of next week as the trough of low-pressure responsible for the cooler weather will shift off toward the northeast. In fact, after a few subtle days of warming, a more pronounced warming-trend could develop this weekend as strong high pressure builds. The building of high pressure from the eastern Pacific will likely encourage the development of offshore flow resulting in an in increase in fire danger.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/78 51/77 52/72 50/75 51/77 50/75 50/78
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/73 53/74 53/70 52/73 52/74 53/75 52/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/83 46/83 47/82 45/85 46/86 46/87 46/88
Surf Report
Today's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 8-second period, will continue at this height and period through Thursday, decreasing Friday.
Seawater temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 57 degrees through Friday.
