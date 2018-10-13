Try 1 month for 99¢

Warmer weather will develop across the Central Coast on Sunday through next week as high pressure over the West Coast dominates our weather. In fact, dry and warm weather is expected for the foreseeable future. Over this period, areas of marine low clouds with fog and mist will develop during the night and morning hours.

High temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 60s to mid-70s at the coast, low to low 80s for the immediate coastal valleys and mid 80s for the Santa Ynez Valley. Fire danger will escalate with development of any dry and strong wind events.

Santa Maria Temperatures

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

52/73 51/80 49/81 50/79 49/78 51/80 51/81

Lompoc Temperatures

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

52/70 51/76 51/79 50/75 49/76 51/79 51/80

Santa Ynez Temperatures

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

45/85 45/84 44/84 45/85 45/84 46/85 48/84

Surf Report

A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (320-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Sunday into Wednesday. A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (280-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 16- to 18-second period, will arrive along our coastline on Thursday and Friday.

Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere: A 2- to 4-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Sunday into Monday.

Seawater temps

Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 62 degrees through Tuesday, decreasing to 55 to 57 degrees on Wednesday into Friday.

John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

