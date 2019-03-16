Chamber of Commerce weather is expected through Monday as high pressure remains over the Central Coast. Temperatures will peak on Sunday with what is expected to be the warmest temperatures of the year thus far coming in around 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Daytime highs will reach into the low to mid-70s.
However, don't put your umbrellas away just yet, as wet weather is expected to return by Wednesday, the first day of spring. Tuesday into Wednesday morning will be a transitional period with gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and increasing clouds.
A 1,011-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will move into the Central Coast later on Wednesday into Thursday with scattered rain showers. A few lingering showers are possible on Friday. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.25 and 0.50 of an inch.
A potentially wetter and better organized system may reach the Central Coast on Saturday into next Sunday with gusty southerly winds and heaver rain.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/76 46/73 48/69 49/63 48/64 46/65 46/62
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/77 46/75 48/70 48/63 48/64 45/64 45/61
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/75 43/76 44/71 47/64 45/66 42/64 43/61
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is expected along our coastline today into Monday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday morning.
A 5- to 7-foot westerly (280-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, is expected to arrive along our coastline on Tuesday afternoon, building to 8- to 10-feet, with a 16- to 18-second period, next Wednesday and Thursday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.