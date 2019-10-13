Mostly fair skies and cool morning temperatures in the low to upper 40s will start the day Sunday, then will warm to the low to high 70s under mostly clear skies by Sunday afternoon.
A weak low-pressure system will approach Northern California later Sunday, bringing gentle northwesterly winds and mild temperatures to the Central Coast Sunday night into Tuesday.
Over that time, partly cloudy skies and night and morning coastal low clouds with areas of fog and mist will develop as cooler air filters into the region.
Another but stronger low-pressure system and associated cold front will produce increasing northwesterly winds Wednesday into Friday.
In fact, the northwesterly winds may reach moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph, levels along the coastline, with a chance of a few light rain showers Thursday with the frontal passage.
Relatively cool to mild temperatures and are expected to continue through the following week, with gusty northwesterly onshore winds and widespread dry conditions.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
42/71 45/76 46/78 47/70 49/76 47/75 47/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
40/77 41/81 41/85 46/75 40/78 41/78 42/77
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
44/68 44/70 46/72 46/68 49/71 49/74 48/74
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 54 and 57 degrees along the Central Coast this week.
Surf Report
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly 300-degree, deep-water swell, with a 7- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline through Monday morning.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly 310-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 12-second period, will arrive along our coastline Monday afternoon and will remain at that level through Tuesday morning.
A 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly 290-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 7- to 22-second period, will arrive along our coastline Tuesday afternoon, increasing to 4 to 6 feet, with a 5- to 20-second period, on Wednesday.
Typhoon Hagibis will become extratropical as it journeys to the Aleutian Islands early this week. The system will produce an 11- to 13-foot northwesterly 300-degree, deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 17-second period, on Thursday into Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
This week’s big northwesterly swell could produce sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the Central Coast shoreline.
Remember, never turn your back to the ocean; “sneaker” waves can inundate beaches and pull you in.