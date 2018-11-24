Increasing high pressure over the Great Basin will produce gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds which will produce clear skies along the coastline on Sunday into Monday. However, with all the moisture in the air, areas of ground fog and plenty of low clouds will develop along Santa Lucia mountain ridgeline and the Cuesta Grade during the night and morning hours.
Tuesday will be a transitional day as an intense cold front will drop southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and moves toward the Central Coast.
This cold front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds along the coastline and periods of heavy rain later Wednesday into Thursday. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches.
Increasing northwesterly winds and partly cloudy weather scattered is forecast on Friday and Saturday. More rain is forecast next week.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/71 46/74 45/70 48/69 46/66 43/66 42/65
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
48/69 46/72 45/69 48/68 46/65 43/64 42/63
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/68 38/71 38/69 41/68 37/62 36/63 35/64
Surf Report
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with 5- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline into Saturday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet, with a 7- to 11-second period, on Sunday.
A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 11- to 20-second period, will arrive along our coastline on Monday, increasing to 9- to 11-feet, with a 15- to 22-second period, on Tuesday.
This west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell will increase to 10 to 12 feet, with a 14- to 19-second period, on Wednesday into Thursday. Combined with Thursday's swell will be 8 to 10-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas. This west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell will peak next Friday at 12- to 14-feet, with a 12- to 15-second period. High-swell conditions are expected to continue along our coastline into the first week of December.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 61 and 64 degrees through tonight, decreasing to 60 and 63 degrees on Monday. Seawater temperatures will decrease to 58 and 62 degrees on Monday into Wednesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
If the weather models verify, very windy conditions are expected at the end of this week which could result in down power lines. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and keep yourself and others away.
Call 911 immediately to report the location of the line, then call toll-free to 800-743-5002, PG&E's 24-hour Emergency and Customer Service Line.