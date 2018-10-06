An upper-level low-pressure system will move southward along the California/Nevada border into the desert Southwest on Saturday. This condition will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline and cooler temperatures along the coastal regions. High pressure will build behind this system and produce night and morning Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures on Sunday into Monday.
A 1,006-millibar low-pressure system is forecast to develop off Point Conception Tuesday into Wednesday. This system is expected to bring gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, partly cloudy skies with night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and drizzle and cooler temperatures. A passing low-pressure system on Thursday could spread showers along the Sierra Nevada, otherwise, dry and slightly warmer weather expected to return by the end of the week with light offshore possible at times Thursday into Friday. Dry and warmer weather then looks to continue through the following weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/70 50/70 50/69 52/69 51/69 50/73 49/74
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/71 52/71 52/70 52/70 51/72 50/75 49/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/78 50/76 49/75 48/76 49/80 47/82 48/82
Surf Report
This northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will build to 7- to 9-feet, with a 5- to 20-second period, on Saturday, peaking at 9 to 11 feet, with a 5- to 18-second period, on Sunday. An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Monday and will remain at this height and period through Thursday. Combined with Saturday and Sunday's swell will be 3- to 5-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 19- to 21-second period. Hurricane Sergio will generate a 5- to 7-foot south-southwesterly (200-degree, deep-water) swell on Tuesday into Thursday.
Seawater temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Thursday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
The safety of our customers, employees, contractors and the communities we serve is PG&E’s top priority. We’re also asking our customers to update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts so we can keep them informed for storm and for wildfire risks.