An upper-level low-pressure system will move southward along the California/Nevada border into the desert Southwest on Saturday. This condition will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds along the coastline and cooler temperatures along the coastal regions. High pressure will build behind this system and produce night and morning Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds and mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures on Sunday into Monday.

A 1,006-millibar low-pressure system is forecast to develop off Point Conception Tuesday into Wednesday. This system is expected to bring gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds, partly cloudy skies with night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and drizzle and cooler temperatures. A passing low-pressure system on Thursday could spread showers along the Sierra Nevada, otherwise, dry and slightly warmer weather expected to return by the end of the week with light offshore possible at times Thursday into Friday. Dry and warmer weather then looks to continue through the following weekend.

Santa Maria Temperatures

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

51/70 50/70 50/69 52/69 51/69 50/73 49/74

Lompoc Temperatures

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

51/71 52/71 52/70 52/70 51/72 50/75 49/76

Santa Ynez Temperatures

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat

50/78 50/76 49/75 48/76 49/80 47/82 48/82

Surf Report

This northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell will build to 7- to 9-feet, with a 5- to 20-second period, on Saturday, peaking at 9 to 11 feet, with a 5- to 18-second period, on Sunday. An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline on Monday and will remain at this height and period through Thursday. Combined with Saturday and Sunday's swell will be 3- to 5-foot westerly (265-degree, deep-water) swell, with a 19- to 21-second period. Hurricane Sergio will generate a 5- to 7-foot south-southwesterly (200-degree, deep-water) swell on Tuesday into Thursday.

Seawater temps

Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Thursday.

John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

