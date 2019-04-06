High pressure will build over the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday. This condition will produce mostly clear and warmer weather with temperatures reaching the high 70s to the low 80s.
A cold front will quickly move through the Central Coast on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a few rain showers in the far inland areas. The main effect of this system will be to produce a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. Consequently, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 with gust to 55 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The winds will decrease and shift out of the northeast (Santa Lucia/offshore) next Friday and Saturday for clear and warmer weather. Rain may return to the Central Coast by next Sunday.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/78 55/78 53/67 48/68 48/67 47/68 46/72
Lompoc Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
51/79 54/79 54/68 47/69 46/68 46/69 46/73
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
46/79 50/81 49/71 42/72 40/69 40/67 41/74
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 14-second period, on Sunday into Monday, increasing to 9 to 11 feet, with a 5- to 12-second period, on Tuesday into next Friday. This sea and swell will decrease next Saturday and Sunday.
Seawater Temps
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Saturday, decreasing to 54 and 56 degrees on Sunday into Monday. Seawater temperatures will further lower to 49 to 51 degrees on Tuesday into next Friday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tips
Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay away from the lines and keep others away from them. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report the location of a downed line. After reporting the downed line, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.