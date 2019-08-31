Fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph afternoon northwesterly winds along the coastline through Labor Day will produce mostly clear skies along the beaches during late afternoon. Otherwise, marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist will persist along the coastline.
Away from the beaches, high pressure building in from the desert southwest will produce dry and warm weather Sunday, as daytime highs across the Central Coast rise between 10 and 15 degrees above-normal.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach 97 degrees in the Santa Ynez Valley, 86 degrees in Santa Maria and 84 in Lompoc. The beaches will remain in the 60s.
Overall, a typical late-summer weather pattern along the beaches Labor Day will transition toward cooler weather beginning Tuesday, as an approaching low-pressure system will help shift high pressure eastward while also generating a deeper, more extensive marine layer.
Subtropical moisture associated with the North American monsoon could move into the Central Coast starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday, resulting in muggy conditions and increasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms may develop in the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Mountains.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
60/95 60/90 59/87 59/86 58/88 55/85 55/83
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
56/80 57/75 56/74 57/75 56/74 56/74 55/75
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
56/79 57/72 56/72 57/73 55/73 56/74 55/75
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 55 and 59 degrees along the Central Coast.
Surf Report
The northwesterly, 320-degree, shallow-water seas will build to 4 to 6 feet, with a 4- to 7-second period, Sunday afternoon and will remain at that level through Tuesday.
A 3- to 5-foot west-northwesterly, 295-degree, deep-water swell, with a 17- to 19-second period, will arrive along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, Thursday.
A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere, 225-degree, deep-water swell, with a 16- to 18-second period, will arrive along our coastline Saturday and remain at that height through Monday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Labor Day Weekend traditionally marks the end of summer vacation season, and many people see it as a chance for a “last fling.”
If your Labor Day plans involve traveling by car, drive defensively and obey speed limits. If they involve alcohol, don’t drink and drive; ride with a designated sober driver.